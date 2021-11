Good morning I am writing to see what your thoughts were. I just had a baby girl a few weeks ago. Me and my husband are super blessed and happy and we have been posting pictures all over facebook and instagram. BUT….. I think my husband is mad at me because I have been posting my post baby body too! I took pics of myself in a bikini and I don’t think he liked them because it showed my stretch marks and everything. I don’t care though because I am confident and proud of my body. I think he just gets embarrassed. I am sure he wants me to stop with the posts. Honestly I think they empower me so don’t think I can stop. Should I care about what my husband thinks? Is it wrong that I post these post baby body pics? (email your situation to listeners@957thebeatfm.com)

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO