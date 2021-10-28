CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CP Kelco Announces Expansion of Distribution Relationship with Azelis in EMEA Region

By CP Kelco, Azelis
times-georgian.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- CP Kelco, a global leader of nature-based ingredient solutions, today announced...

www.times-georgian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TravelDailyNews.com

Jurny accelerates portfolio growth, appoints Head of Expansion for EMEA Market

LOS ANGELES – Jurny, Inc., a hospitality tech company powering operations and modern guest experiences for some of the world’s most exceptional independent hotel brands, vacation and short-term rental (STR) properties, announced the appointment of Jose Ventura as Head of Expansion for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). A...
INDUSTRY
nutritionaloutlook.com

Artemis International announces new distribution agreement for novel grape seed extract

Artemis International has signed a distribution agreement for the U.S. with Distillerie Bonollo Umberto S.p.A, representing Bonollo’s Ecovitis, a standardized grape seed extract. Artemis International (Fort Wayne, IN) has signed a distribution agreement for the U.S. with Distillerie Bonollo Umberto S.p.A, a leader in the distillation of grappa. As part...
INDUSTRY
aithority.com

Kochava Announces Appointment Of Arthur Novarina As Regional Vice President EMEA

Seasoned Executive to Drive Growing Footprint Across the Region. Kochava, the leading real-time data solutions company for omni-channel attribution and measurement, announced Arthur Novarina as the new Regional Vice President, Kochava EMEA. Novarina will be based in Kochava’s Barcelona office reporting to Nic Beraudo, CRO, Kochava. iTechnology Cloud News: Alida...
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

Interview: Equiti’s Iskandar Najjar on Growth, Regional Expansion, and Future Plans

Recently, Finance Magnates got the opportunity to interview Iskandar Najjar, CEO of Equiti Group. Najjar is an industry veteran with nearly two decades of experience in the global financial markets. Under his leadership, Equiti Group continues to evolve and experience rapid growth and significant expansion. In the latest discussion, the...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Industry
Atlanta, GA
Business
Atlanta, GA
Industry
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
BevNET.com

Lux Row Distillers Announces $4M Expansion Plans

ST. LOUIS – Lux Row Distillers – the Bardstown, Kentucky, home of the Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Daviess County, David Nicholson and Blood Oath bourbon brands – will undergo a $4 million expansion beginning in November. When completed in late 2022, the expansion will allow Lux Row Distillers to operate 24 hours per day and increase its capacity by 75 percent.
BARDSTOWN, KY
StreetInsider.com

Volcon Continues International Expansion with Distribution Agreements for Guatemala, Belize and Panama

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Planned International Expansion: Latin America (2021), Canada, Europe, Africa (2022), Southeast Asia, Australia (2023) AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports...
ECONOMY
blooloop.com

MK Themed Attractions announces expansion plans

MK Themed Attractions, the Danish theming expert, is increasing its capacity with new facility investments. The company has made a number of announcements that will enable growth and development in the coming years, including production and administrative buildings having their capacity increased in the Philippines. MK Themed Attractions recently completed...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Netflix Hires EMEA Director Theatrical Distribution; Israeli Oscar Entry North America Deal; Discovery+ Brazil Launch — Global Briefs

Netflix Appoints Hamish Moseley As Distribution Exec London-based Hamish Moseley has been tapped as Director Of Distribution, theatrical, for EMEA, reporting to Spencer Klein, Head of Distribution at the streamer. The distribution vet most recently helped establish Altitude’s distribution arm, acquiring titles including Oscar-winners Moonlight and Minari, and helped to get the UK theatrical supply chain back up and running after the pandemic with movies like Unhinged. He respected professional started out at Momentum Pictures working on titles including The Woman In Black and The King’s Speech. Netflix is expected to theatrically release around 30 features and docs in the EMEA...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Europe#Cnw
martechseries.com

AquaQ Analytics Announces Expansion Into The Northwest

AquaQ launches new offices in Derry/Londonderry to further meet client demand. AquaQ Analytics is celebrating the announcement of its new digital presence in Derry/Londonderry. Headquartered in Belfast with a workforce of 230 globally, this latest job creation initiative will result in 40 high value jobs. The new base in the Northwest aims to attract those in County Derry/Londonderry in addition to those from border counties in the Republic of Ireland.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

ARCIS GOLF ANNOUNCES INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION

Company To Operate a Luxury Golf Resort Community in Greece. Dallas, Texas (November 1, 2021) — Arcis Golf has entered into an agreement to provide management and operating services for Kilada Country Club, Golf & Residences, a new luxury golf resort community under construction in the Porto Heli area of the Peloponnese region in southern Greece.
GOLF
businesstraveller.com

United announces expansion of US-Heathrow routes

United Airlines has announced plans to add five new flights from Heathrow in the coming months, including confirmation of the launch date for its Boston-Heathrow service. The carrier first unveiled plans to launch flights between London Heathrow and Boston Logan International in June this year. United to launch Heathrow-Boston route.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nutritionaloutlook.com

Longevity by Nature announces new marketing and distribution partnerships

Longevity by Nature has recently entered into two strategic marketing and distribution partnerships with National Sales Associates LLC and United Natural Foods Inc. Longevity by Nature (Temecula, CA) has recently entered into two strategic marketing and distribution partnerships with National Sales Associates LLC, a national sales and marketing brokerage, and United Natural Foods Inc., North America’s premier food wholesaler. As part of the agreements, National Sales Associates will market Longevity by Nature products throughout its national sales network of more than 160 associates. United Natural Foods, for its part, as a wholesale distributor of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products will explore potential placements for Longevity by Nature products.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
airwaysmag.com

Transavia France Announces Major Route, Fleet Expansion

MIAMI – After launching four new European routes last week, Transavia France (TO) has further announced a significant route expansion, with the opening of eight new routes and the extension of seven winter seasonal routes for summer 2022. According to French aviation news outlet air-journal.fr, the airline also plans to...
WORLD
aithority.com

ZeroFox Deepens ANZ Market Expansion in New Partnerships With Netpoleon and emt Distribution, a rhipe Company

ZeroFox, a global external cybersecurity provider, announced that it is expanding its presence in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) market with the signature of two of the Pacific’s largest distributors: Netpoleon Solutions, a Macnica company, and emt Distribution, a rhipe company. Through these local distributor partnerships, ZeroFox will increase its capabilities for in-region consultation with enterprises and public sector institutions in need of external threat intelligence and digital risk protection.
ECONOMY
Brewbound.com

Anderson Valley Brewing Company Announces Nebraska Distributor Partnership with Global Distributing

BOONVILLE, California – Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) announced it will be entering the Nebraska market through its distribution partnership with Global Distributing. This strategic partnership with the Midwest’s top craft beer distributor is an expansion of AVBC’s existing relationship with Global, who currently represents the brewery throughout South Dakota.
BOONVILLE, CA
gamingintelligence.com

Mansion Group announces Spanish casino expansion

Gibraltar-based online gaming operator Mansion has announced the launch of its MansionCasino brand in Spain. The new online offering is licensed by Spanish gambling regulator Dirreción General de Ordenación del Juego (DGOJ) and adds to the operator's existing casino brands Casino.com and Slots Heaven, as well as its MansionBet sportsbook.
GAMBLING
Charlotte Stories

Major Manufacturer Announces $47 Million Expansion In Charlotte Region

Global manufacturing giant WestRock has just announced plans to spend $47 million on a massive expansion in Catawba County, just north of Charlotte. The company will be adding 285,000 square feet onto their manufacturing plant in Claremont, NC, which currently manufactures food, foodservice, and beverage packaging. The expansion will be adding 50 new jobs to the region with an average wage of $48,422 per year (higher than Catawba County’s average wage of $43,920).
CHARLOTTE, NC
aithority.com

Qumu Announces Distribution Partnership With TD SYNNEX, Bringing Enterprise Video To Resellers

Qumu Corporation , a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, announced that technology distributor and solutions aggregator TD SYNNEX is now offering the Qumu Video Engagement Platform to its network of more than 150,000 resellers. For the first time, resellers within the TD SYNNEX distribution ecosystem have access to enterprise-grade video, filling a critical market need as more organizations look to adopt scalable, secure and reliable video technology to collaborate with employees, customers and partners in more engaging ways.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy