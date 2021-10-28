CP Kelco Announces Expansion of Distribution Relationship with Azelis in EMEA Region

Longevity by Nature has recently entered into two strategic marketing and distribution partnerships with National Sales Associates LLC and United Natural Foods Inc. Longevity by Nature (Temecula, CA) has recently entered into two strategic marketing and distribution partnerships with National Sales Associates LLC, a national sales and marketing brokerage, and United Natural Foods Inc., North America’s premier food wholesaler. As part of the agreements, National Sales Associates will market Longevity by Nature products throughout its national sales network of more than 160 associates. United Natural Foods, for its part, as a wholesale distributor of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products will explore potential placements for Longevity by Nature products.
