CP Kelco Announces Expansion of Distribution Relationship with Azelis in EMEA Region

Netflix Appoints Hamish Moseley As Distribution Exec London-based Hamish Moseley has been tapped as Director Of Distribution, theatrical, for EMEA, reporting to Spencer Klein, Head of Distribution at the streamer. The distribution vet most recently helped establish Altitude’s distribution arm, acquiring titles including Oscar-winners Moonlight and Minari, and helped to get the UK theatrical supply chain back up and running after the pandemic with movies like Unhinged. He respected professional started out at Momentum Pictures working on titles including The Woman In Black and The King’s Speech. Netflix is expected to theatrically release around 30 features and docs in the EMEA...

