Digital Advertising Experiences have become a key to retail businesses. While the past year has encouraged many retailers to invest in new ways of engaging customers through online and social media marketing, there’s something to be said for the power of creating digitized in-person experiences. Whether it’s incorporating engaging digital advertising into outdoor storefront displays to intrigue those passing by or creating an innovative in-store display, these types of digital activations are key in establishing meaningful brand experiences and building lasting connections with customers. Projection and digital signage technology can play a critical role in these types of campaigns, helping retailers reimagine their marketing efforts by digitizing the in-person customer experience.

RETAIL ・ 14 DAYS AGO