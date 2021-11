"E.R. Nurses: True Stories from America's Greatest Unsung Heroes" We clapped for them, we cheered for them, we banged pots and pans for them, we cried happy tears and sad. And now we can read about them. They were the first responders during COVID-19. But much of this book does not deal with the nurses who dealt with that. It’s about the nurses who go about their job as emergency nurses. They too deserve clapping. And the authors have dealt with, perhaps 100, day shift, night shift and flight nurses.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO