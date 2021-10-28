CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China’s top brokerage CITIC posts 46% third-quarter profit jump

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) – CITIC Securities Co Ltd reported a 45.8% rise in third-quarter net profit, as China’s biggest brokerage posted strong growth in commission fees after rapidly expanding its asset management and investment banking businesses. Net profit for the July-September quarter rose to 5.45 billion yuan ($851.8 million) from...

kfgo.com

kfgo.com

Personal finance firm NerdWallet valued at $1.5 billion in strong market debut

(Reuters) -NerdWallet Inc’s shares rose nearly 31% in their stock market debut valuing the company at about $1.5 billion, as the firm joined a clutch of companies that have gone public to cash in on the high investor appetite for tech stocks. San Francisco, California-based NerdWallet’s shares opened at $23.5....
MARKETS
kfgo.com

Taiwan raises WTO complaint against China in fruit dispute

GENEVA (Reuters) – Taiwan raised a trade complaint against China at a World Trade Organization meeting over Beijing’s moves to block imports of two types of fruit from the island, its council of agriculture and two other sources said. Taiwan, whose relations with China are at their lowest in decades,...
AGRICULTURE
kfgo.com

China’s Xi calls for unimpeded trade of vaccines

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China will support the fair distribution and unimpeded trade of key medical supplies such as vaccines. Speaking in a televised address at the opening of the China International Import Expo, Xi said China has provided more than 1.6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world.
HEALTH
kfgo.com

U.S. labor costs surge in the third quarter; productivity falls sharply

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. unit labor costs surged in the third quarter, while productivity declined at its sharpest pace since 1981, adding to signs that high inflation could last for a while. The Labor Department said on Thursday that unit labor costs, the price of labor per single unit of...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

NerdWallet IPO prices at $18 a share, midpoint of proposed range

Personal finance website NerdWallet Inc. said its initial public offering priced at $18 a share, the midpoint of its proposed $17 to $19 range. The company sold 7.25 million shares to raise $130.5 million. With 64.7 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal, the company's valuation is $1.2 billion. The stock will trade on Nasdaq later Thursday under the ticker "NRDS," with Morgan Stanley leading a syndicate of eight banks.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Ford stock rallies after move to buyback up to $5 billion of higher-yield debt

Shares of Ford Motor Co. rallied 1.9% in premarket trading Thursday, after the auto maker said it launched a tender offer to repurchase up to $5.0 billion of higher-yielding debt. The tender offer is for debt including the 9.000% securities due April 2025 and the 9.625% securities due April 2030. In comparison, the yield on the 5-year Treasury notes closed at 1.19% on Wednesday while the 10-year Treasury yield closed at 1.60%. Ford's senior unsecured debt is rated Ba2 at Moody's, which is two notches below investment-grade status. Separately, the company and its Ford Motor Credit Co. financing subsidiary introduce its sustainable financing framework, which focuses on and paying for plans in vehicle electrification and other environmental and social areas. "Winning businesses are financially healthy and lead in sustainability -- it's not a choice, they rely on each other," said Chief Financial Officer John Lawler. The stock has soared 112.0% year to date through Wednesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have rallied 34.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 24.1%.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Sneaker Brand AllBirds Shares Surge as Trading Starts After IPO

Sustainable-sneaker maker Allbirds (BIRD) - Get Allbirds Report made its stock market debut on Wednesday at $21.21, 41% above their offer price of $15 a share on the Nasdaq. Shares of the San Francisco company at last check surged 62% to $25.30. They've traded on Wednesday at as much as $26.30, up 75%.
ECONOMY
SmartAsset

You Need to Know This About Investing in China

As the world’s largest country by population and second-largest by gross domestic product, China represents a major investment opportunity. The country has the biggest retail market and Chinese buyers consume more automobiles and smart phones than any other. However, investing … Continue reading → The post You Need to Know This About Investing in China appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Paytm raises $1.1 billion from anchor investors in India’s blockbuster IPO

Blackrock, GIC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Birla MF are among the investors who financed the anchor round, Paytm said in a filing with a local exchange. Bidding for shares of Paytm was oversubscribed by 10 times, according to a person familiar with the matter. With Wednesday’s investment, Paytm has...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Shares of Singapore's top banks jump ahead of third-quarter earnings

OCBC and UOB are scheduled to kick off third-quarter earnings season for Singapore-listed banks on Wednesday, while DBS is expected to report on Friday. Share prices of all the banks jumped in the lead-up to earnings as markets started pricing in more interest rate hikes than what the U.S. Federal Reserve has indicated.
WORLD
kfgo.com

Mastercard’s third-quarter profit soars 60% on spending recovery

(Reuters) -Mastercard Inc reported a nearly 60% rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, spurred by an improvement in domestic spending and a healthy recovery in cross-border spending. The payments giant’s net income was $2.4 billion, or $2.44 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.5 billion, or $1.51...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Winston-Salem Journal

Consumer demand for residential pools boosts Hayward's third-quarter profit

Homeowners’ focus on enhancing their residences during the COVID-19 pandemic by adding a pool continues to deliver a sales surge for Hayward Holdings Inc. The company reported Wednesday a more-than-threefold increase in third-quarter net income to $50.3 million. Adjusted net income was $64.1 million. It is Hayward’s second full quarterly...
BUSINESS
Reuters

CME's quarterly profit jumps, bitcoin futures surge

(Reuters) -CME Group Inc said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit more than doubled as trading in the futures exchange operators’ interest rate and energy products surged, while the approval of exchange-traded funds (ETF) tied to CME bitcoin futures also lifted volumes. Average daily volume at CME rose 14% from a...
MARKETS

