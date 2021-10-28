Czech Republic reports bird flu at commercial poultry farm

Around 36,000 animals on the farm will be culled to limit the spread of the disease, the Netherlands agriculture ministry said. Dutch animal health authorities have established movement restrictions on poultry farms in the 10km area around the affected farm. The restrictions apply to birds, eggs, poultry manure and litter as well as other animal and animal products from poultry farms. Authorities are also testing poultry farms within a 3km radius of the original outbreak for the virus.

