Czech Republic reports bird flu at commercial poultry farm

One more meeting could be enough to reach an agreement between Poland and the Czech Republic on the Turow lignite mine, the Polish climate minister said on Wednesday, in what would resolve the most serious spat between the two countries in decades. The European Union’s top court has told Poland...
A flock of poultry that tested positive for bird flu has been culled in Angus, the Scottish government has announced. Public health advice is that the risk to human health from the avian influenza (H5N1) virus is very low. However, a UK-wide bird flu prevention zone has come into force...
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – The current rate of COVID-19 transmission in Europe is of “grave concern”, the World Health Organization’s Europe head, Hans Kluge, told a media briefing on Thursday. “The current pace of transmission across the 53 countries of the European Region, is of grave concern,” Kluge said, adding that...
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Coronavirus infections are hitting record levels in many countries across Europe as winter takes hold, prompting a call for action from the World Health Organization which described the new wave as a “grave concern”. Soaring numbers of cases, especially in Eastern Europe, have prompted debate on whether...
(Reuters) – The European Union’s drug regulator said on Thursday it was in discussions with AstraZeneca over possible authorisation of booster doses of the drugmaker’s COVID-19 vaccine, after it already gave the green light to mRNA booster shots. “AstraZeneca is submitting data to us. Actually today they submitted a new...
GENEVA (Reuters) – Europe registered a 55% rise in COVID-19 cases in the last four weeks, despite the availability of vaccines, which should serve as a “warning shot” to other regions, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Thursday. WHO emergency director Mike Ryan said that some European countries have...
(Reuters) – The Latvian parliament on Thursday allowed businesses to fire workers who refuse to either get a COVID-19 vaccine or transfer to remote work, as the country battles one of the worst COVID-19 waves in European Union. About 61% of Latvian adults are fully vaccinated, less than the European...
PARIS (Reuters) – Denmark reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5 bird flu at a turkey farm in the central part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday. The outbreak at a farm of 27,600 animals in Slagelse started on Oct. 30 and was...
Bird flu has been confirmed in poultry and wild birds at a premises in north Wales, the Welsh government has said. The Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales confirmed the presence of the H5N1 strain at a premises in Wrexham county. The Welsh government said temporary control zones had been immediately...
Reuters reports that Germany reported the bird flu outbreak at a goose farm last week while commercial farms across the Netherlands were ordered to keep all poultry inside after an outbreak at a farm in the central province of Flevoland. Namibia's veterinary services directorate said it had with immediate effect...
BEIJING (Reuters) - The health authority in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong said on Thursday that one case of a human being infected with the H5N6 strain of bird flu has been reported in the city of Dongguan. The Health Commission of Guangdong Province said in a statement that...
According to Reuters, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) issued the bird flu notification on 27 October. The case was identified at a farm of 663 geese in Brunsbüttel in Schleswig-Holstein, in northern Germany. The report says that the outbreak started on 22 October and was confirmed by German animal health authorities on 23 October.
Around 36,000 animals on the farm will be culled to limit the spread of the disease, the Netherlands agriculture ministry said. Dutch animal health authorities have established movement restrictions on poultry farms in the 10km area around the affected farm. The restrictions apply to birds, eggs, poultry manure and litter as well as other animal and animal products from poultry farms. Authorities are also testing poultry farms within a 3km radius of the original outbreak for the virus.
Gazelle is a 166km-long onshore pipeline project operated by NET4GAS. This gas pipeline, with a maximum diameter of 55 inches, starts at Usti nad Labem (Czech Republic) and ends in Bavaria (Germany). The Gazelle project started operations in 2013 and is owned by NET4GAS. The Gazelle project is associated with...
PARIS (Reuters) – Italy has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in a commercial farm of fattening turkeys in the north of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday. The outbreak killed 200 birds out of a flock of nearly 13,000 on...
The Czech Government Oct. 18 announced VAT relief measures for energy products and specific respirators. The announcement includes measures to: 1) waive VAT on the supply of electricity and gas for November and December; and 2) extend the VAT exemption for the supply of specified respirators to Dec. 31 from Oct. 31, due to the coronavirus pandemic. [Czech Republic, Government Portal, 10/18/21]
CAIRO (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) aims to capture 25% of the global hydrogen fuel market by 2030, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday. The major oil producer also said that it was implementing more than seven ambitious hydrogen projects, targeting main export markets including Japan, South Korea, Germany and India, in addition to other markets in Europe and East Asia.
WARSAW (Reuters) – Belarusian soldiers threatened to open fire on Polish troops just across the border, the Polish Defence Ministry said on Thursday, in what it said was an attempt to escalate a crisis over migrants at their common frontier. Warsaw and the European Union accuse Belarus of deliberately encouraging...
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone producer prices jumped in September more than expected, driven by skyrocketing energy costs, recording their highest increase on record in a new sign of strong inflationary pressures in the bloc, public data showed on Thursday. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat estimated that prices at...
EMALAHLENI, South Africa (Reuters) – In 2019, scientists working for South Africa’s government completed a study on the health impacts of pollution from the country’s sprawling coal industry. The researchers for the state-owned Council for Scientific and Industrial Research had been assured by government authorities that their years-long study would...
