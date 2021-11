This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. I guess this was bound to happen. Environmentalists put pressure on Big Oil to devote more of its big earnings to fund the transition to clean energy. Shell complied. And then investors (or at least one investor—Third Point’s Dan Loeb) demands to break up the company, separating the clean from the dirty.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO