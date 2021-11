West Ham brought Manchester City’s Carabao Cup dominance to an end with a 5-3 penalty shoot-out win over the holders at the London Stadium on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals.Pep Guardiola’s side had won each of the last four editions of the tournament but after they were held to a goalless draw by the Hammers in 90 minutes, the tie went to spot-kicks.Phil Foden fired wide from 12 yards with City’s first effort and West Ham remained perfect to secure a memorable cup win which occurred five years to the day of the last time the champions had suffered an...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO