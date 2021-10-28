CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Identifying critical higher-order interactions in complex networks

By Mehmet Emin Aktas
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiffusion on networks is an important concept in network science observed in many situations such as information spreading and rumor controlling in social networks, disease contagion between individuals, and cascading failures in power grids. The critical interactions in networks play critical roles in diffusion and primarily affect network structure and functions....

Nature.com

2D-to-3D image translation of complex nanoporous volumes using generative networks

Image-based characterization offers a powerful approach to studying geological porous media at the nanoscale and images are critical to understanding reactive transport mechanisms in reservoirs relevant to energy and sustainability technologies such as carbon sequestration, subsurface hydrogen storage, and natural gas recovery. Nanoimaging presents a trade off, however, between higher-contrast sample-destructive and lower-contrast sample-preserving imaging modalities. Furthermore, high-contrast imaging modalities often acquire only 2D images, while 3D volumes are needed to characterize fully a source rock sample. In this work, we present deep learning image translation models to predict high-contrast focused ion beam-scanning electron microscopy (FIB-SEM) image volumes from transmission X-ray microscopy (TXM) images when only 2D paired training data is available. We introduce a regularization method for improving 3D volume generation from 2D-to-2D deep learning image models and apply this approach to translate 3D TXM volumes to FIB-SEM fidelity. We then segment a predicted FIB-SEM volume into a flow simulation domain and calculate the sample apparent permeability using a lattice Boltzmann method (LBM) technique. Results show that our image translation approach produces simulation domains suitable for flow visualization and allows for accurate characterization of petrophysical properties from non-destructive imaging data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Large-scale functional brain networks of maladaptive childhood aggression identified by connectome-based predictive modeling

Disruptions in frontoparietal networks supporting emotion regulation have been long implicated in maladaptive childhood aggression. However, the association of connectivity between large-scale functional networks with aggressive behavior has not been tested. The present study examined whether the functional organization of the connectome predicts severity of aggression in children. This cross-sectional study included a transdiagnostic sample of 100 children with aggressive behavior (27 females) and 29 healthy controls without aggression or psychiatric disorders (13 females). Severity of aggression was indexed by the total score on the parent-rated Reactive-Proactive Aggression Questionnaire. During fMRI, participants completed a face emotion perception task of fearful and calm faces. Connectome-based predictive modeling with internal cross-validation was conducted to identify brain networks that predicted aggression severity. The replication and generalizability of the aggression predictive model was then tested in an independent sample of children from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study. Connectivity predictive of aggression was identified within and between networks implicated in cognitive control (medial-frontal, frontoparietal), social functioning (default mode, salience), and emotion processing (subcortical, sensorimotor) (r"‰="‰0.31, RMSE"‰="‰9.05, p"‰="‰0.005). Out-of-sample replication (p"‰<"‰0.002) and generalization (p"‰="‰0.007) of findings predicting aggression from the functional connectome was demonstrated in an independent sample of children from the ABCD study (n"‰="‰1791; n"‰="‰1701). Individual differences in large-scale functional networks contribute to variability in maladaptive aggression in children with psychiatric disorders. Linking these individual differences in the connectome to variation in behavioral phenotypes will advance identification of neural biomarkers of maladaptive childhood aggression to inform targeted treatments.
HEALTH
towardsdatascience.com

Using Complex Networks to improve Machine Learning methods

Data Science provides lots of different paradigms to a data scientist toolbox such as supervised learning, unsupervised learning, time series, reinforcement learning, and so on. It is impossible to specialize in all of these paradigms, however, having a basic and workable knowledge of each one may help us all become more proficient in problem-solving.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Plasmon-induced transparency sensor for detection of minuscule refractive index changes in ultra-low index materials

Detection of low-index materials such as aerogels and also detection of refractive index variations in these materials is still a challenging task. Here, a high figure of merit (FOM) sensor based on plasmon-induced transparency (PIT) is proposed for the detection of aerogel refractive index changes. In the proposed PIT sensor, the transparency window in an opaque region arises from the coupling between surface plasmon polariton (SPP) mode and planar waveguide mode. By comprising sub-wavelength grating (SWG) in the planar waveguide region, the maximum of the electric field of waveguide occurs in a low index media. This facilitates detection of the aerogels when they are used as the low index material (sensing material). Application of the subwavelength grating waveguide also improves the sensitivity of the sensor by a factor of six compared to a conventional structure with a homogenous waveguide. The proposed structure has a quality factor of Q"‰â‰¥"‰1800, and a reflection of 86%, and can detect the refractive index changes as low as Î”n"‰="‰0.002 (around n"‰="‰1.0). The lineshape, Q-factor, and resonant wavelength of the transparency spectrum can be controlled by tailoring the structural parameters. Our work also has potential application in switching, filtering, and spectral shaping.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Complex Networks#Data Mining#Network Science#Laplacians
Nature.com

Experimental study on the explosion characteristics of hydrogen-methane premixed gas in complex pipe networks

To explore the overpressure evolution laws and flame propagation characteristics in complex pipe networks after the addition of hydrogen to methane, we experimentally studied the explosive pressure wave and flame wave propagation laws for three different premixed gas mixtures with hydrogen-methane concentrations of 0, 10% and 20% when the equivalence ratio was 1. Experimental results indicate that the maximum explosion overpressure of the premixed gas increases with increasing distance from the explosion source, and it shows a gradually decreasing trend. In the complex pipe network, an overpressure zone is formed in the B"“E"“H and D"“E sections of the network. The flame temperature is superimposed with the superimposition of the pressure, showing a trend of first increasing, then decreasing, then increasing, and finally decreasing in the complex pipe network. The flame arrival time increases with increasing distance, and the maximum flame speed shows a decreasing trend. The peak overpressure and maximum flame velocity of the premixed gas under a hydrogen volume fraction of 20% are 1.266Â MPa and 168Â m/s. The experimental research results could provide important theoretical guidelines for the prevention and control of fuel gas explosions in urban pipe networks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intelligent energy optimization in park-wide farming considering user's preferences

With the development of park-level agricultural, agricultural production and household electricity fusion, it is of great significance to promote users to actively respond to power consumption plan based on their own habits. In this paper, a multi-objective household intelligent power consumption optimization model is proposed from two aspects of economy and comfort. Firstly, the operating constraints of interruptible loads and non-interruptible loads were established based on the working characteristics of various household appliances. Then, the expenditure model was constructed to take into account the electricity sales situation of surplus electricity generated by photovoltaic, and a three-layer index system quantifying the influence of user preference on comfort level was constructed. The preference coefficient was determined by analytic hierarchy process, which was used to construct the users' comfort level model. Finally, the multi-objective particle swarm optimization algorithm was applied to obtain optimization results. Considering the seasonal difference, the simulation showed that this model minimized the expenditure and increased the comfort level during summer and winter by 26.0% and 27.5% respectively.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Experimental demonstration of confidential communication with quantum security monitoring

Security issues and attack management of optical communication have come increasingly important. Quantum techniques are explored to secure or protect classical communication. In this paper, we present a method for in-service optical physical layer security monitoring that has vacuum-noise level sensitivity without classical security loopholes. This quantum-based method of eavesdropping detection, similar to that used in conventional pilot tone systems, is achieved by sending quantum signals, here comprised of continuous variable quantum states, i.e. weak coherent states modulated at the quantum level. An experimental demonstration of attack detection using the technique was presented for an ideal fibre tapping attack that taps 1% of the ongoing light in a 10Â dB channel, and also an ideal correlated jamming attack in the same channel that maintains the light power with excess noise increased by 0.5 shot noise unit. The quantum monitoring system monitors suspicious changes in the quantum signal with the help of advanced data processing algorithms. In addition, unlike the CV-QKD system which is very sensitive to channel excess noise and receiver system noise, the quantum monitoring is potentially more compatible with current optical infrastructure, as it lowers the system requirements and potentially allows much higher classical data rate communication with links length up to 100Â sÂ km.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Large-area flexible organic solar cells

Two major challenges need to be overcome to bridge the efficiency gap between small-area rigid organic solar cells (OSCs) and large-area flexible devices: the first challenge lies in preparing high-quality flexible transparent electrodes with low resistance, high transparency, smooth surface, and superior mechanical properties. Second, the scalable fabrication of thickness-insensitive photoactive layers with low-cost materials is also an essential task. In this review, recent progress and challenges of flexible large-area OSCs are summarized and analyzed. Based on our analysis, strategies and opportunities are proposed to promote the development of stable and efficient flexible large-area OSCs.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Practical distributed quantum information processing with LOCCNet

Distributed quantum information processing is essential for building quantum networks and enabling more extensive quantum computations. In this regime, several spatially separated parties share a multipartite quantum system, and the most natural set of operations is Local Operations and Classical Communication (LOCC). As a pivotal part in quantum information theory and practice, LOCC has led to many vital protocols such as quantum teleportation. However, designing practical LOCC protocols is challenging due to LOCC's intractable structure and limitations set by near-term quantum devices. Here we introduce LOCCNet, a machine learning framework facilitating protocol design and optimization for distributed quantum information processing tasks. As applications, we explore various quantum information tasks such as entanglement distillation, quantum state discrimination, and quantum channel simulation. We discover protocols with evident improvements, in particular, for entanglement distillation with quantum states of interest in quantum information. Our approach opens up new opportunities for exploring entanglement and its applications with machine learning, which will potentially sharpen our understanding of the power and limitations of LOCC. An implementation of LOCCNet is available in Paddle Quantum, a quantum machine learning Python package based on PaddlePaddle deep learning platform.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Highly sensitive low field Lorentz-force MEMS magnetometer

We present a highly sensitive Lorentz-force magnetic micro-sensor capable of measuring low field values. The magnetometer consists of a silicon micro-beam sandwiched between two electrodes to electrostatically induce in-plane vibration and to detect the output current. The method is based on measuring the resonance frequency of the micro-beam around the buckling zone to sense out-of-plane magnetic fields. When biased with a current of 0.91Â mA (around buckling), the device has a measured sensitivity of 11.6Â Tâˆ’1, which is five orders of magnitude larger than the state-of-the-art. The measured minimum detectable magnetic field and the estimated resolution of the proposed magnetic sensor are 100 ÂµT and 13.6 ÂµT.Hzâˆ’1/2, respectively. An analytical model is developed based on the Euler"“Bernoulli beam theory and the Galerkin discretization to understand and verify the micro-sensor performance. Good agreement is shown between analytical results and experimental data. Furthermore, the presented magnetometer is promising for measuring very weak biomagnetic fields.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell normalization and association testing unifying CRISPR screen and gene co-expression analyses with Normalisr

Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) provides unprecedented technical and statistical potential to study gene regulation but is subject to technical variations and sparsity. Furthermore, statistical association testing remains difficult for scRNA-seq. Here we present Normalisr, a normalization and statistical association testing framework that unifies single-cell differential expression, co-expression, and CRISPR screen analyses with linear models. By systematically detecting and removing nonlinear confounders arising from library size at mean and variance levels, Normalisr achieves high sensitivity, specificity, speed, and generalizability across multiple scRNA-seq protocols and experimental conditions with unbiased p-value estimation. The superior scalability allows us to reconstruct robust gene regulatory networks from trans-effects of guide RNAs in large-scale single cell CRISPRi screens. On conventional scRNA-seq, Normalisr recovers gene-level co-expression networks that recapitulated known gene functions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Computational optical sectioning with an incoherent multiscale scattering model for light-field microscopy

Quantitative volumetric fluorescence imaging at high speed across a long term is vital to understand various cellular and subcellular behaviors in living organisms. Light-field microscopy provides a compact computational solution by imaging the entire volume in a tomographic way, while facing severe degradation in scattering tissue or densely-labelled samples. To address this problem, we propose an incoherent multiscale scattering model in a complete space for quantitative 3D reconstruction in complicated environments, which is called computational optical sectioning. Without the requirement of any hardware modifications, our method can be generally applied to different light-field schemes with reduction in background fluorescence, reconstruction artifacts, and computational costs, facilitating more practical applications of LFM in a broad community. We validate the superior performance by imaging various biological dynamics in Drosophila embryos, zebrafish larvae, and mice.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Design considerations for workflow management systems use in production genomics research and the clinic

The changing landscape of genomics research and clinical practice has created a need for computational pipelines capable of efficiently orchestrating complex analysis stages while handling large volumes of data across heterogeneous computational environments. Workflow Management Systems (WfMSs) are the software components employed to fill this gap. This work provides an approach and systematic evaluation of key features of popular bioinformatics WfMSs in use today: Nextflow, CWL, and WDL and some of their executors, along with Swift/T, a workflow manager commonly used in high-scale physics applications. We employed two use cases: a variant-calling genomic pipeline and a scalability-testing framework, where both were run locally, on an HPC cluster, and in the cloud. This allowed for evaluation of those four WfMSs in terms of language expressiveness, modularity, scalability, robustness, reproducibility, interoperability, ease of development, along with adoption and usage in research labs and healthcare settings. This article is trying to answer, which WfMS should be chosen for a given bioinformatics application regardless of analysis type?. The choice of a given WfMS is a function of both its intrinsic language and engine features. Within bioinformatics, where analysts are a mix of dry and wet lab scientists, the choice is also governed by collaborations and adoption within large consortia and technical support provided by the WfMS team/community. As the community and its needs continue to evolve along with computational infrastructure, WfMSs will also evolve, especially those with permissive licenses that allow commercial use. In much the same way as the dataflow paradigm and containerization are now well understood to be very useful in bioinformatics applications, we will continue to see innovations of tools and utilities for other purposes, like big data technologies, interoperability, and provenance.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Graphene's non-equilibrium fermions reveal Doppler-shifted magnetophonon resonances accompanied by Mach supersonic and Landau velocity effects

Oscillatory magnetoresistance measurements on graphene have revealed a wealth of novel physics. These phenomena are typically studied at low currents. At high currents, electrons are driven far from equilibrium with the atomic lattice vibrations so that their kinetic energy can exceed the thermal energy of the phonons. Here, we report three non-equilibrium phenomena in monolayer graphene at high currents: (i) a "Doppler-like" shift and splitting of the frequencies of the transverse acoustic (TA) phonons emitted when the electrons undergo inter-Landau level (LL) transitions; (ii) an intra-LL Mach effect with the emission of TA phonons when the electrons approach supersonic speed, and (iii) the onset of elastic inter-LL transitions at a critical carrier drift velocity, analogous to the superfluid Landau velocity. All three quantum phenomena can be unified in a single resonance equation. They offer avenues for research on out-of-equilibrium phenomena in other two-dimensional fermion systems.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Mirror-enhanced scanning light-field microscopy for long-term high-speed 3D imaging with isotropic resolution

Various biological behaviors can only be observed in 3D at high speed over the long term with low phototoxicity. Light-field microscopy (LFM) provides an elegant compact solution to record 3D information in a tomographic manner simultaneously, which can facilitate high photon efficiency. However, LFM still suffers from the missing-cone problem, leading to degraded axial resolution and ringing effects after deconvolution. Here, we propose a mirror-enhanced scanning LFM (MiSLFM) to achieve long-term high-speed 3D imaging at super-resolved axial resolution with a single objective, by fully exploiting the extended depth of field of LFM with a tilted mirror placed below samples. To establish the unique capabilities of MiSLFM, we performed extensive experiments, we observed various organelle interactions and intercellular interactions in different types of photosensitive cells under extremely low light conditions. Moreover, we demonstrated that superior axial resolution facilitates more robust blood cell tracking in zebrafish larvae at high speed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Asymmetric bias-induced barrier lowering as an alternative origin of current rectification in geometric diodes

Geometric diodes, which take advantage of geometric asymmetry to achieve current flow preference, are promising for THz current rectification. Previous studies relate geometric diodes' rectification to quantum coherent or ballistic transport, which is fragile and critical of the high-quality transport system. Here we propose a different physical mechanism and demonstrate a robust current rectification originating from the asymmetric bias induced barrier lowering, which generally applies to common semiconductors in normal environments. Key factors to the diode's rectification are carefully analyzed, and an intrinsic rectification ability at up to 1.1"‰THz is demonstrated.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Electron shelving of a superconducting artificial atom

Interfacing long-lived qubits with propagating photons is a fundamental challenge in quantum technology. Cavity and circuit quantum electrodynamics (cQED) architectures rely on an off-resonant cavity, which blocks the qubit emission and enables a quantum non-demolition (QND) dispersive readout. However, no such buffer mode is necessary for controlling a large class of three-level systems that combine a metastable qubit transition with a bright cycling transition, using the electron shelving effect. Here we demonstrate shelving of a circuit atom, fluxonium, placed inside a microwave waveguide. With no cavity modes in the setup, the qubit coherence time exceeds 50 Î¼s, and the cycling transition's radiative lifetime is under 100 ns. By detecting a homodyne fluorescence signal from the cycling transition, we implement a QND readout of the qubit and account for readout errors using a minimal optical pumping model. Our result establishes a resource-efficient (cavityless) alternative to cQED for controlling superconducting qubits.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Location-dependent threat and associated neural abnormalities in clinical anxiety

Anxiety disorders are characterized by maladaptive defensive responses to distal or uncertain threats. Elucidating neural mechanisms of anxiety is essential to understand the development and maintenance of anxiety disorders. In fMRI, patients with pathological anxiety (ANX, n"‰="‰23) and healthy controls (HC, n"‰="‰28) completed a contextual threat learning paradigm in which they picked flowers in a virtual environment comprising a danger zone in which flowers were paired with shock and a safe zone (no shock). ANX compared with HC showed 1) decreased ventromedial prefrontal cortex and anterior hippocampus activation during the task, particularly in the safe zone, 2) increased insula and dorsomedial prefrontal cortex activation during the task, particularly in the danger zone, and 3) increased amygdala and midbrain/periaqueductal gray activation in the danger zone prior to potential shock delivery. Findings suggest that ANX engage brain areas differently to modulate context-appropriate emotional responses when learning to discriminate cues within an environment.
MENTAL HEALTH
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply Chain Risk Management System Solves Complex Problems in Critical Supply Chains

Supply chains for materials, components and even finished products have become ever more complex. The complexity of Essilor’s supply chain infrastructure is no exception. In particular, tracking product packaging and fulfilling orders efficiently has proven to be difficult. Essilor is a multi-national ophthalmic optics company and part of the EssilorLuxottica SA group, which sells global brands such as Ray-Ban, Oakley and Varilux, among others. Essilor carries hundreds of thousands of stock and finished products that are fabricated at many different labs in different countries and sold all over the world.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Crowdsourcing and machine learning approaches for extracting entities indicating potential foodborne outbreaks from social media

Foodborne outbreaks are a serious but preventable threat to public health that often lead to illness, loss of life, significant economic loss, and the erosion of consumer confidence. Understanding how consumers respond when interacting with foods, as well as extracting information from posts on social media may provide new means of reducing the risks and curtailing the outbreaks. In recent years, Twitter has been employed as a new tool for identifying unreported foodborne illnesses. However, there is a huge gap between the identification of sporadic illnesses and the early detection of a potential outbreak. In this work, the dual-task BERTweet model was developed to identify unreported foodborne illnesses and extract foodborne-illness-related entities from Twitter. Unlike previous methods, our model leveraged the mutually beneficial relationships between the two tasks. The results showed that the F1-score of relevance prediction was 0.87, and the F1-score of entity extraction was 0.61. Key elements such as time, location, and food detected from sentences indicating foodborne illnesses were used to analyze potential foodborne outbreaks in massive historical tweets. A case study on tweets indicating foodborne illnesses showed that the discovered trend is consistent with the true outbreaks that occurred during the same period.
INTERNET

