Segmentation of vestibular schwannoma from MRI, an open annotated dataset and baseline algorithm

Peritoneal dialysis (PD) is the worldwide recognized preferred dialysis treatment for children affected by end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). However, due to the unphysiological composition of PD fluids, the peritoneal membrane (PM) of these patients may undergo structural and functional alterations, which may cause fibrosis. Several factors may accelerate this process and primary kidney disease may have a causative role. In particular, patients affected by steroid resistant primary focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, a rare glomerular disease leading to nephrotic syndrome and ESKD, seem more prone to develop peritoneal fibrosis. The mechanism causing this predisposition is still unrecognized. To better define this condition, we carried out, for the first time, a new comprehensive comparative proteomic mass spectrometry analysis of mesothelial exosomes from peritoneal dialysis effluent (PDE) of 6 pediatric patients with focal segmental glomerular sclerosis (FSGS) versus 6 patients affected by other primary renal diseases (No FSGS). Our omic study demonstrated that, despite the high overlap in the protein milieu between the two study groups, machine learning allowed to identify a core list of 40 proteins, with ANXA13 as most promising potential biomarker, to distinguish, in our patient population, peritoneal dialysis effluent exosomes of FSGS from No FSGS patients (with 100% accuracy). Additionally, the Weight Gene Co-expression Network Analysis algorithm identified 17 proteins, with PTP4A1 as the most statistically significant biomarker associated to PD vintage and decreased PM function. Altogether, our data suggest that mesothelial cells of FSGS patients are more prone to activate a pro-fibrotic machinery. The role of the proposed biomarkers in the PM pathology deserves further investigation. Our results need further investigations in a larger population to corroborate these findings and investigate a possible increased risk of PM loss of function or development of encapsulating peritoneal sclerosis in FSGS patients, thus to eventually carry out changes in PD treatment and management or implement new solutions.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO