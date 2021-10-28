Meadow Lake Drawdown Project Moves Forward

The winter drawdown for Lake Wateree when Duke Energy Hydro Operations will begin lowering the lake to the Dec. 1st lake level target of 95.0 ft. The lake level is expected to be at a target of 94.5 ft. on or about Jan. 1. By mid-January, the lake will begin to slowly refill toward the March 1 target level of 97.0 ft. Residents should prepare boats and docks for the lower lake levels. Weather conditions can impact the drawdown and the length of time to refill. As always, we encourage those living along lakes, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas to pay special attention to changing weather conditions and take any necessary precautions. Updated lake levels are available any time at www.duke-energy.com/lakes, by calling 800.829.5253 or on the Duke Energy Lake View mobile app.

