Meadow Lake Drawdown Project Moves Forward

newhopemn.gov
 7 days ago

The New Hope City Council has approved a contract and cooperative and subgrant agreement for the Meadow Lake drawdown project. The $59,340 contract, awarded the Oct. 25 New Hope City Council meeting to West Central Environmental Consultants (WCEC), includes the drawdown as well as additional pumping of the lake following the...

www.newhopemn.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drawdown#Fish#Watershed Management#The New Hope City Council#Wcec#Scwmc#Dnr#Mlwa
