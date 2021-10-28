CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Check Out The Trailer for “Lightyear” Buzz Is back!

By Murphy
101 WIXX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis looks pretty good…..Disney and Pixar have released the trailer for Lightyear, a CGI film about...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Tim Allen
Variety

Chris Pratt to Voice Garfield in Upcoming Animated Movie

Finally, a Monday that Garfield can feel good about. On the lasagna-loving cat’s least favorite day of the week, Chris Pratt has been set to voice the famous feline in a new animated feature film. Alcon Entertainment is producing the movie, with Sony Pictures on board to release Garfield’s latest adventure in theaters globally (excluding China). A release date will be announced at another time. Though plot details haven’t been confirmed, the movie draws inspiration from the long-running comic strip created by cartoonist Jim Davis. The exploits of the cynical and lazy orange cat Garfield, his owner Jim Arbuckle and fellow pet...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Gael Garcia Bernal to Star in Marvel Halloween Special at Disney Plus

Gael Garcia Bernal is set to star in the Marvel Studios Halloween special currently in the works at Disney Plus, Variety has confirmed with sources. Plot details for the untitled special are being kept under wraps, but sources say that Bernal could be playing a character based on the Marvel character Werewolf by Night. Two different characters have shared that moniker, specifically Jack Russell and Jake Gomez. Both were capable of transforming into a werewolf at will while retaining their human intellects. The special would begin production in early 2022. Reps for Marvel Studios and Disney did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request...
MOVIES
Variety

Gal Gadot Joins Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Live-Action Remake as Evil Queen

Gal Gadot is in final negotiations to portray the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of “Snow White,” a source close to the project confirmed to Variety. Gadot will star opposite “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler, who was cast as the classic princess in June. Since Gadot is primarily known for her heroic work in DC’s “Wonder Woman” franchise, her turn as the Evil Queen will give the actor a chance to show a more wicked side to her oeuvre. In the timeless fairytale that became Disney’s first animated feature in 1937, the Evil Queen attempts to trick Snow White...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Cgi#Toy Story
The Independent

Review: Tom Hanks, a robot and a dog in ‘Finch’

Tom Hanks doesn’t need a human or even a sentient acting partner to make a film or a scene sing. Think Wilson the volleyball, Hooch and even that laptop from “You’ve Got Mail.” So it’s not at all surprising if he’s the first guy on the list for your post-apocalyptic film about a man, a robot and a dog. Even less surprising is that Hanks delivers in “ Finch,” playing a robotics engineer who is dying from radiation exposure and desperately trying to make sure his dog will be taken care of when he’s gone. It’s the kind of premise...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pixar
E! News

Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean Has Social Media in a Frenzy

Watch: Dolly Parton Reacts to All Those Dolly Parton Tributes. Dolly Parton sent social media into a frenzy when she dedicated her latest post to her longtime love, Carl Dean, who she has famously kept very private. "Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does," the 75-year-old wrote. Dolly shared a throwback photo of her husband holding her hand as they looked toward the camera.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
audacy.com

Man reveals hack for microwaving popcorn no one seemed to know about

Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy