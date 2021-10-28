Pour one out! These celebrities launched their own alcohol brands

MILAN — Chiara Ferragni can cross out the beauty from the list of the product categories missing from her namesake brand. On Thursday, the multihyphenate entrepreneur shared with her 25.4 million Instagram followers that she is launching the first makeup collection under her banner, which will be exclusively available at the Douglas perfumery chain in Italy, Spain and Portugal, as well as at the online stores of both her brand and the retailer.

MAKEUP ・ 2 HOURS AGO