Pour one out! These celebrities launched their own alcohol brands

A variety of beverage brands were highlighted during a VIP cocktail party kicking off the 50th Annual Newport International Boat Show on Sept. 16. The event featured tastes from Sobieski Vodka, Blue Chair Bay, Allen’s Cold Brew Coffee Brandy, Contour Wines, Diora Wines, Truly Hard Seltzer, Fishers Island Lemonade and Whalers Brewing Company among selections. Taking place Sept. 17-20 at the Newport Yachting Center, the annual event is a celebration of the nautical lifestyle, with the exhibition of powerboats and sailboats drawing tens of thousands of shoppers and spectators to Newport each year.
