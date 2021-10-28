CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Pour one out! These celebrities launched their own alcohol brands

conwaydailysun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome celebrities have used their Hollywood success to launch their...

www.conwaydailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Black-Owned Ice Cream Brand Makes History

Liz Rogers is a chef, restaurateur and the CEO and founder of Creamalicious. Creamalicious is a premium ice cream brand that pairs baked dessert with ice cream. She’s been cooking professionally for the last 25 years. In the restaurant she currently owns is where the idea for Creamalicious began. Her restaurant, Wing Champ, is in Cincinnati, Ohio.  They sell wings […]
CINCINNATI, OH
hypebeast.com

HUMAN MADE Launches "SWEET COWBOY" Non-Alcoholic Sake

Following a series of STORM COWBOY sake releases which range back to 2019, Nigo has revealed HUMAN MADE‘s first non-alcoholic sweet sake dubbed “SWEET COWBOY” to be enjoyed by all. HUMAN MADE’s sake was recognized with a gold medal in the IWC2020, one of the biggest global wine contests in...
DRINKS
Us Weekly

Celeb Halloween Cocktails: Recipes From Kendall Jenner, Nick Jonas and More Star-Owned Alcohol Brands

More boos, please! Tricks are for kids, but these Halloween treats are for adults only — and they’re star-approved. Nick Jonas loves a cocktail. The “Who’s in Your Head?” singer is the co-owner of Villa One tequila along with designer John Varvatos, and while he loves drinking the reposado on the rocks, he’s more than happy to mix up the silver into more complex beverages, such as the Villa One Blood Orange Cocktail found below.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
thebeveragejournal.com

Brands Pour at Newport International Boat Show

A variety of beverage brands were highlighted during a VIP cocktail party kicking off the 50th Annual Newport International Boat Show on Sept. 16. The event featured tastes from Sobieski Vodka, Blue Chair Bay, Allen’s Cold Brew Coffee Brandy, Contour Wines, Diora Wines, Truly Hard Seltzer, Fishers Island Lemonade and Whalers Brewing Company among selections. Taking place Sept. 17-20 at the Newport Yachting Center, the annual event is a celebration of the nautical lifestyle, with the exhibition of powerboats and sailboats drawing tens of thousands of shoppers and spectators to Newport each year.
NEWPORT, RI
WWD

Chiara Ferragni Launches First Makeup Range Under Her Own Brand

MILAN — Chiara Ferragni can cross out the beauty from the list of the product categories missing from her namesake brand. On Thursday, the multihyphenate entrepreneur shared with her 25.4 million Instagram followers that she is launching the first makeup collection under her banner, which will be exclusively available at the Douglas perfumery chain in Italy, Spain and Portugal, as well as at the online stores of both her brand and the retailer.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Vodka#Beer#Wine#Food Drink#Beverages
Vogue

Farfetch Has Launched Its Own Fashion Brand, Shop It Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For fashion fans on the hunt for far-flung designers or hard-to-find pieces, Farfetch has been a go-to since it was founded in 2007...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Jacquemus is Reportedly Launching A Beauty Brand With Puig

Simon Porte Jacquemus is a lover of all things beautiful, and for his latest venture, he's venturing into the world of beauty with his eponymous label. Although the designer himself has not yet commented on the potential launch, WWD has reported that the upcoming venture will be in partnership with Spanish beauty giant Puig, who also own the beauty extensions of Jean Paul Gaultier, Dries Van Noten, Paco Rabanne, as well as a licensing from COMME des GARÇONS Parfums.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mic

Celebrities are sorry because the brands told them to be

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Gwendolyn D. Clemons, the CEO of the LGBTQ organization Relationship Unleashed, said that rapper DaBaby had educated himself on his homophobic comments onstage this past summer, and ostensibly received a blessing for future shows. Stories have since ran with the controversy over DaBaby’s supposed absolution, but Clemons is now disputing the reports.
CELEBRITIES
papercitymag.com

Dallas’ Stanley Korshak Celebrates The Shop Launch of a Luxury Italian Shoe Brand

Santoni, founded in 1975, creates beauty through the hands, relying on the unique knowledge, handed down for generations, of artisans who are artists. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. On October 14, Dallas’ iconic fashion haven Stanley Korshak was transformed into Italy for the...
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
harveycountynow.com

Popular restaurant closing in November

Lupe’s Carry Out will close next month in Newton. A sign on the door Tuesday read that the restaurant’s final day would be November 24. “The end to a Newton tradition,” the sign read. “After 44 years it’s time to close our doors. Thank you to all our loyal customers that stayed with us over the years.”
NEWTON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy