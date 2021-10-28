CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

6:30 Clock Radio Classic – Bobby Pickett – Monster Mash

By Ben Olson
wxerfm.com
 7 days ago

What can ya say? They hadn't perfected lip-syncing on television in...

wxerfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Punknews.org

Tired Radio: “Monsters”

Brooklyn based punks Tired Radio premiered a music video for "Monsters" through The Bad Copy. The single is off of their four way split release with American Thrills, Neckscars and Nightmares For A Week.The split is out now through Wiretap Records, Sell The Heart Records, Rat Terror Records and Engineer Records.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: “Monster Mash,” Bobby “Boris” Pickett and the Crypt-Kickers

For millions of folks, as soon as they hear the bubbling, boiling cauldron and that iconic opening line, I was working in the lab late one night, it’s Halloween. “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett and the Crypt-Kickers is one of those songs that has grown into something much larger than just a single released in 1962—with enduring popularity, it’s become a part of American Halloween culture itself. Year after year, it reemerges in the zeitgeist to take listeners back to the lab party with wolfmen, zombies, Dracula, and of course, “Boris.” Even in 2021, Pickett’s monthly listenership on Spotify still jumps up to over 2 million in October.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Pickett
breakingandentering.net

Modern Monsters Mash on Self-Titled EP

Once, three cuts would’ve been a single. A maxi-single, specifically, a nice little teaser to tide one over to a more prolonged series of tunes from an artist. Today, however, three cuts is enough to put out an EP, which is just what the Bay’s Modern Monsters did on their self-titled Extended Player.
MUSIC
Variety

Awards: Sound Contenders Offer Up Music Moments to Horror

This is the year of musicals and that means sound design and sound mixing is sweet music to one’s ears. From “In the Heights,” to “Tick, Tick … Boom!” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” and the yet-unseen “West Side Story,” sound teams worked finessed audio tracks recorded on set, pre-records and studio-recorded vocals. In addition, sound mixers seamlessly took environmental sounds to match what audiences saw on screen. Take Vanessa’s entrance in “In the Heights.” Melissa Barrera struts down Washington Heights in black studded heels, which tap to the beat of the song, and her vocals flawlessly match the emotion as she...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Learn 6 great guitar chords for classic rock

Guitar lesson: While these six chords are great choices for classic rock styles, the truth is they're useful for all kinds of players to keep in their armouries. Note the slash chords’ alternative bass notes here (notes shown after the / mark), giving a subtly different feel to basic major chords. For example, D5 and A/C# is the kind of move you’ll hear in Queen’s One Vision.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clock#Radio
Newsday

NYC country radio station flips to classic hip-hop

And country no more: WNSH/94.7 — better known as "New York's Country 94.7" — flipped formats to "classic hip-hop" Friday afternoon at 1 p.m., leaving the city without a country music radio station for the first time in nearly a decade. The re-branded station — "94.7/The Block" — will feature...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Evergreen

Choosing a monster mash

Oct. 31 is approaching fast! These 23 songs will have you grooving and moving in all your spooky Halloween glory. No matter the atmosphere you are going for, music completes every party. Pick your poison and press play. Dracula’s Rave has songs with upbeat bass or melodies, perfect for a...
THEATER & DANCE
mmobomb.com

Fortnite Classic Monster Crossover Event Announced By Universal Pictures

It seems like Fortnite is getting a lot of mileage out of that whole Party Royale Big Screen feature. For those unfamiliar, that’s where players can watch movies and shorts, including some premieres, with their friends in-game. Previously the game has hosted cartoon shorts and a collection of Christopher Nolan films among other things. Now, they’re adding a mini-series featuring the Bride of Frankenstein to that list.
VIDEO GAMES
cedarcityutah.com

Paper Jams: Garry Gentry plays a monster mash-up of spooky Halloween hits

FEATURE — It’s spooky season, so grab a blanket and huddle up for a special edition of the show that highlights local performers and live music in Southern Utah. Owner Garry Gentry hosted the Canyon Media crew for a Halloween episode of “Paper Jams” at Gentry Music & Arts. Watch...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Halloween
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal, Fortnite Team to Reimagine Classic Monsters With ‘We Will Be Monsters’ (Exclusive)

Universal Pictures’ classic movie monsters will be stalking a new frontier this Halloween weekend: the 21st century platform of video games. The studio has partnered with Epic Games and its massive online video game Fortnite for an original, animated shortform miniseries titled We Will Be Monsters that updates characters such as the Bride of Frankenstein and the Mummy for modern times. It not only gives them new looks but makes most of the characters multiethnic for the first time. Additionally, after the drop of the initial episode, gamers will be able to buy skins of the newly designed characters and use them...
VIDEO GAMES
WOWK 13 News

The Mercer Monster Mash is going virtual this year

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Mercer Monster Mash organizers decided to move their event online this year. The performances will be broadcast on Facebook live due to COVID numbers in the county. The Mercer Monster Mash will feature pumpkin carving, cooking demonstrations, and featured short films. Local artists will play live music and authors will read […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Ventura County Reporter

MUSIC NOTES | Monster mashes, banshee bashes

PICTURED: Catch Oingo Boingo Original Members at The Canyon on Sunday, Oct. 31. Get your dancing shoes on, ghosts and goblins: Halloween weekend is upon us and there are some frightfully fun festivities in the works! Creepy concerts, costume parties, even a murder mystery where you get to be the sleuth: There are several opportunities to get into the Halloween spirit. Here are a few of the spooktacular shows you might want to catch on or around Oct. 31.
VENTURA, CA
BC Heights

CAB Celebrates Halloween with Spooky Monster Mash Dance

All around campus this week, students have switched out their hoodies and Patagonias to don spooky get-ups to celebrate Halloween. The Campus Activities Board (CAB) has worked to match students’ Halloween spirit by hosting a variety of events—from haunted houses to scary movies—around Boston College’s campus. Bridget Miller, assistant director...
BOSTON, MA
kzmu.org

Folk Festival, Monster Movie Mash on Art Talks

Some big arts events on the Moab horizon are featured on the latest Art Talks. First, Cassie Paup of the Moab Folk Festival reviews this year’s lineup, community-centered events and more. The 19th annual festival is November 6th and 7th, taking place outdoors at the Center Street ballfields. Next (24:00), Bega Metzner of the Moab to Monument Valley Film Commission discusses their ‘Moab Monster Movie Mash,’ and other scintillating screenings over Halloween weekend. The ‘mash’ happens October 30th at Star Hall and features original short films made with spooky themes during a six-week long film challenge. Learn more and tune in!
MOAB, UT
digitalspy.com

Doctor Who: Flux confirms which classic monster returns in episode 2

Doctor Who has confirmed the return of some familiar monsters in the upcoming series Flux. Series 13 is set to finally premiere next weekend, and it looks like we'll be seeing the Sontarans clash with Jodie Whittaker's Doctor and co further down the line. The BBC have confirmed that episode...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson’ Turns the Music Doc Into Its Own Song

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch “Watch the Sound”: Apple TV+ Most music docs are, by their nature, lodged in the past. If people aren’t being shown a moment gone by, they’re talking about it or disputing it or presenting an alternative version. So when “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson” takes the opportunity to use the past as a bridge to creating something new in the present, you can feel the overall temperature of the project change. With Ronson as the on-screen captain through specific topics in music history, this...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy