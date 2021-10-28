6:30 Clock Radio Classic – Bobby Pickett – Monster Mash

For millions of folks, as soon as they hear the bubbling, boiling cauldron and that iconic opening line, I was working in the lab late one night, it’s Halloween. “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett and the Crypt-Kickers is one of those songs that has grown into something much larger than just a single released in 1962—with enduring popularity, it’s become a part of American Halloween culture itself. Year after year, it reemerges in the zeitgeist to take listeners back to the lab party with wolfmen, zombies, Dracula, and of course, “Boris.” Even in 2021, Pickett’s monthly listenership on Spotify still jumps up to over 2 million in October.

