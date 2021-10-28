CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Aristocrat' Exxon raises dividend, keeping streak alive

By Paul Takahashi
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExxon Mobil increased its quarterly dividend for the first time in two years, another sign that the oil industry is digging itself out of the hole left by the historic oil bust. The nation’s largest oil company, based in Irving, said on Wednesday that it will pay stockholders 88...

www.houstonchronicle.com

