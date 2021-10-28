'Aristocrat' Exxon raises dividend, keeping streak alive

Tailwinds And Pipeline Products Drive Abbott Shares Higher. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has been one of our favorite dividend-paying stocks for quite some time. The yield isn’t much to brag about at 1.5% but it's an incredibly safe payout and backed up by a 32-year history of dividend increases. In fact, the only hiccup in the dividend payout was way back in 2013 when the company spun off AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), and that in itself was a dividend for shareholders that has paid off handsomely over time. But, back to the point, Abbott’s fiscal Q3 earnings report is impressive and reveals that not only do COVID-19 related tailwinds continue to blow, but the pipeline of products is robust and should drive revenue growth into future quarters.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO