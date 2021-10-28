Jaguars-Gladiators tonight: restricted attendance for Classic City Championship

clarke central vs cedar shoals

The Clarke County School District has ordered restricted attendance to just over 2,500 fans for tonight’s Clarke Central-Cedar Shoals high school football game. The School District calls it a safety measure. The annual Classic City Championship between the Gladiators and Jaguars kicks off at 7 o’clock at Clarke Central.

From the Clarke County School District website…

The Clarke County School District announced the logistics for the annual Classic City Football Championship between Cedar Shoals and Clarke Central High Schools. The game is scheduled for Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. and will be held at the Billy Henderson Stadium at Clarke Central High School.

The Classic City Football Championship is a highly anticipated event every year and frequently sells out. Stadium capacity will be reduced as a safety measure.

Total number of tickets sold: 2,250

Ticket price: $12 available online through the GoFan website.

Ticket Presale for Players/Cheerleaders/Band Members

8:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 23 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 25

Maximum = four (4) tickets

Ticket Sale for General Public

Beginning 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 26, the remaining balance of the tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis online through the GoFan website.

If there are any tickets available on the game day, tickets may be purchased at the stadium ticket gates (using either cash or debit/credit card).

Spectators are encouraged to purchase tickets online prior to the game because a sell-out is expected and there are no guarantees tickets will be available at the gate.

