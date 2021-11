(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois House of Representatives passed the Health Care Right of Conscience Act late last night in Springfield by a 64 to 52 tally and the controversial measure now moves to the State Senate on the final day of the General Assembly’s fall veto session. Spearheaded by the Democratic controlled Legislature, the move to allow repercussions for those who refuse vaccinations in the COVID-19 battle is an exception to a long-standing law that for more than four decades has protected those who oppose providing or receiving medical treatment because of their religious beliefs. Republicans and those against the move are asking “at what point does the government stop telling people they can’t take their own healthcare into their own hands” while plan proponents say “this is a healthcare issue that effects everyone in Illinois.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO