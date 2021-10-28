CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewistown, PA

E. Louise Flood

By Editorials
Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE. Louise Flood, 77, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at her home. A visitation...

www.lewistownsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Lewistown, PA
Obituaries
City
Lewistown, PA
NBC News

Family outraged by racial makeup of jury in Arbery slaying

Family members of Ahmaud Arbery expressed outrage Thursday after the judge in the trial of three white men accused of killing the Black man said there was nothing he could do about the racial makeup of the jury. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley in Georgia acknowledged Wednesday there “appears to...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lewistown C Ma Church#Hoenstine Funeral Home

Comments / 0

Community Policy