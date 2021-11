President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have been steadily slipping since he took office as many Americans appear to be quickly losing the optimism that marked the beginning of his administration a little more than nine months ago. And now his favorability rating is looking a lot like that of the guy he beat in last year’s election, according to the latest NBC News poll. In the poll, 40 percent of respondents said they had a positive view of the president, while 48 percent claimed to have a negative view. Those numbers are pretty much identical to those of Trump, who received a 38 percent positive vs 50 percent negative rating in the poll conducted Oct. 23-26.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO