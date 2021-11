In this series of articles on John 2:23-25 we’ve looked at two primary points thus far. First, there were those who chose to follow Jesus because of the “signs” or miracles that he was performing in the hopes that Jesus would provide material blessings for their daily needs (see also John 6). These are blessings that have value for this life only. Their “belief” was not a genuine saving belief rather it was merely a “signs belief.” Last time we saw the “Savior’s belief.” Even though there were those who were said to have trusted in Jesus when they saw his “signs,” he did not entrust himself to anyone because he “knew all people” i.e., “he himself knew what was in man.” John is pointing, once again, to the deity of Jesus Christ. Only God can know perfectly what’s in the heart of man.

RELIGION ・ 13 DAYS AGO