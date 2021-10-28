CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Pour one out! These celebrities launched their own alcohol brands

By Bang Showbiz
hazard-herald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome celebrities have used their Hollywood success to launch their...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Black-Owned Ice Cream Brand Makes History

Liz Rogers is a chef, restaurateur and the CEO and founder of Creamalicious. Creamalicious is a premium ice cream brand that pairs baked dessert with ice cream. She’s been cooking professionally for the last 25 years. In the restaurant she currently owns is where the idea for Creamalicious began. Her restaurant, Wing Champ, is in Cincinnati, Ohio.  They sell wings […]
CINCINNATI, OH
TheDailyBeast

‘Pour One Up, Pour One Out’ With T-Pain and His Favorite Drinks

Given that T-Pain’s biggest hit song is “Buy U A Drank,” it’s not surprising that he has a favorite drink himself. What is surprising is how simple it is to make. “It’s literally just straight tequila—not going to lie,” he admits. “I like my drinks to not be work. If this just came already chilled, I’d probably just drink it out the bottle.” Though it’s not complicated, it can’t be made with just any tequila or served in just any glass. The Grammy Award-winning musician has specific requirements for every aspect of his signature beverage. He typically makes it after his kids are settled in for the night, when he retires to the music and podcasting studio in the basement of his Atlanta home. “It’s my chill-out thing,” he says. “It makes me so happy.”
DRINKS
hypebeast.com

HUMAN MADE Launches "SWEET COWBOY" Non-Alcoholic Sake

Following a series of STORM COWBOY sake releases which range back to 2019, Nigo has revealed HUMAN MADE‘s first non-alcoholic sweet sake dubbed “SWEET COWBOY” to be enjoyed by all. HUMAN MADE’s sake was recognized with a gold medal in the IWC2020, one of the biggest global wine contests in...
DRINKS
Variety

Celebrate National Mezcal Day With These Mexican-Owned Mezcal Brands

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Add some edge, spice and smoke to your margaritas this fall with mezcal. There’s no better time to add to your bar cart than National Mezcal Day, celebrated on Oct. 21. Considering that the U.S is now the largest consumer of mezcal in the world, it’s almost impossible not to find the agave-based drink at every restaurant and liquor store you go to. It feels...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
WWD

Chiara Ferragni Launches First Makeup Range Under Her Own Brand

MILAN — Chiara Ferragni can cross out the beauty from the list of the product categories missing from her namesake brand. On Thursday, the multihyphenate entrepreneur shared with her 25.4 million Instagram followers that she is launching the first makeup collection under her banner, which will be exclusively available at the Douglas perfumery chain in Italy, Spain and Portugal, as well as at the online stores of both her brand and the retailer.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Vodka#Beer#Wine#Food Drink#Beverages
Highsnobiety

Jacquemus is Reportedly Launching A Beauty Brand With Puig

Simon Porte Jacquemus is a lover of all things beautiful, and for his latest venture, he's venturing into the world of beauty with his eponymous label. Although the designer himself has not yet commented on the potential launch, WWD has reported that the upcoming venture will be in partnership with Spanish beauty giant Puig, who also own the beauty extensions of Jean Paul Gaultier, Dries Van Noten, Paco Rabanne, as well as a licensing from COMME des GARÇONS Parfums.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mic

Celebrities are sorry because the brands told them to be

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Gwendolyn D. Clemons, the CEO of the LGBTQ organization Relationship Unleashed, said that rapper DaBaby had educated himself on his homophobic comments onstage this past summer, and ostensibly received a blessing for future shows. Stories have since ran with the controversy over DaBaby’s supposed absolution, but Clemons is now disputing the reports.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Designer Brands Celebrates 30 Years of Fabulous Footwear

Three decades in, and DSW remains a mainstay in the footwear segment – but the brand’s continued success is rooted in its growth mindset and ever-changing, diversified product assortment. Launched in 1969 by the Shonac Corporation, headquartered in Columbus, OH, the company’s first step was opening seven leased shoe departments across the state. Just over 20 years later, Shonac Corp. opened its first brick-and-mortar DSW store in Dublin, OH – and after decades of continued success in operating hundreds of stores across the U.S., DSW Inc. went public in 2005. After launching DSW.com in 2008, the brand set its sights on advancing omnichannel shopping experiences – inclusive of the launch of its DSW mobile app – and significant expansion. In 2018, DSW Inc. acquired both Town Shoes, Camuto Group, and a year later, changed its name to Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) to reflect its varied portfolio. And in 2021, DSW announced the exclusive distribution of Hush Puppies in North America. Today, the brand operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 700 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse®, The Shoe Company®, and Shoe Warehouse® banners.
COLUMBUS, OH
papercitymag.com

Dallas’ Stanley Korshak Celebrates The Shop Launch of a Luxury Italian Shoe Brand

Santoni, founded in 1975, creates beauty through the hands, relying on the unique knowledge, handed down for generations, of artisans who are artists. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. On October 14, Dallas’ iconic fashion haven Stanley Korshak was transformed into Italy for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
harveycountynow.com

Popular restaurant closing in November

Lupe’s Carry Out will close next month in Newton. A sign on the door Tuesday read that the restaurant’s final day would be November 24. “The end to a Newton tradition,” the sign read. “After 44 years it’s time to close our doors. Thank you to all our loyal customers that stayed with us over the years.”
NEWTON, KS
Marconews.com

See exclusive photos of Heidi Klum's 2021 Halloween costume: 'I love the transformation process'

Heidi Klum's famous Halloween party isn't back yet, but the queen of Halloween is still reigning. "My fingers are crossed for 2022," Klum, 48, tells USA TODAY via email of her future hosting plans. "I love throwing my Halloween party and giving people an opportunity to really go all out and be creative. I feel like if you have a great imagination, you can create amazing costumes from random things you have at home."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy