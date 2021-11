The Flyers are rolling! After picking up a pretty decisive win over the Kraken on Monday, the Bruins came to town last night, and the Flyers had themselves their toughest matchup of the season on deck. It wasn’t their tidiest win across the board, there certainly were some hiccups, but the Flyers kept their heads down and made the most of their chances, and they were able to cruise to a 6-3 win on the night. Let’s break this one down, shall we?

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO