Pleasant Valley Baptist sends a special invitation for you to worship with us each and every week. It would be our honor to have you join with us. Dr. Flood’s Sunday message focused on attributes of God and His eternal existence. Everything that is came from and exists because of God. Pastor used an example of a little boy trying to watch a parade through a knothole in a fence. He could only see what was in front of him. When he was lifted above the fence, he could see the entire parade.

RELIGION ・ 10 DAYS AGO