Today on conversations Melissa Montana joins Angie Karanpantos and Jessica Crozier from The Fort Wayne Police Department. Angie and Jessica work in the victim assistance department they provide help, resources and services to those who have experienced domestic violence or are needing to get out of a difficult situation. They share about their upcoming event Rise Up Against Domestic Violence happening on Friday October 29th at 11:45am located at the Fort Wayne court house.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO