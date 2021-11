Pheasant hunters are invited to join the Friends of the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge for the annual longest Spurs and Tail contest on pheasant season opening day, October 30. Bass Pro Shop gift cards will be awarded to hunters in four age groups. Participant badges available. Hunters and guests can warm-up with donuts and warm drinks at the prairie Visitor Center. To register, hunters bring a rooster pheasant bagged from open hunting areas to the measuring station between 9 am and 3 pm. Consistent with CDC recommendations, all visitors (age 2 and older) are required to wear a mask inside of federal buildings in areas of substantial or high community transmission and in crowded outdoor spaces.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO