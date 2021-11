This fall we get to vote on who will be on the Summit School District Board of Education, among other items. This is a critical election, as local elections have a direct impact on what happens in our county. Unfortunately, there are some organizations that are trying to undermine education across the county. So I am asking everyone to do your own research and vote for who you believe is best for our kids, teachers and our county. I have done my research, and I am voting for Chris Guarino, Kate Hudnut, Johanna Kugler and Lisa Webster. Hopefully once you do your own research, you will come to a similar decision.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO