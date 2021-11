Experience prevailed in the 2021 version of the Egg Bowl Saturday afternoon with senior-dominated Casa Grande defeating youthful crosstown-rival Petaluma 57-35. The game may not have been the most artistic meeting of the two traditional rivals, but it was certainly one the most exciting and entertaining of the rivalry confrontations that date back to 1974. The 92 combined points were, by far, the most ever scored in the game and Casa Grande’s 57 points tied the Egg Bowl High set by Petaluma in 1996.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 4 DAYS AGO