As we come to the vote on Nov. 2 on the use tax in Joplin, we need to consider that over the years more and more has been added to the sales tax to where we are approaching 10% sales tax in Joplin. If local businesses do not think they are losing customers and revenue to those outside of Joplin who have the chance to shop where taxes are lower, they are deluding themselves. There comes a breaking point for shoppers.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO