Public Health

LETTER: Choose to vaccinate

 7 days ago

After nearly losing my wife and our son to Delta Covid I am very pro-vaccine. However, this...

Daily Breeze

California students’ vaccine requirements: Letters

Re “Vaccine rules spur school walkouts” (Oct. 19):. Those who support the directive that children be vaccinated for COVID-19 to attend school justify their position by listing vaccines already required to attend school, vaccines available and administered to children under age 5. The California Education Code states that children who turn 5 by September 1 must be admitted to school. With the expected vaccine, in order to achieve full protection, a child would have to turn 5 roughly six weeks before the start of the school year. We now have conflicting rules. The other glaring difference is that for all intents and purposes, vaccines required for school are essentially “one and done.” It is being suggested that people will need to get yearly COVID-19 vaccines in the same way that they get flu shots.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Freeman

Letter: Failure to communicate gums up vaccination effort

My wife and I went to the former Best Buy store at the Hudson Valley Mall on Friday to get booster shots. We both got J&J in April. After watching news reports and seeing FDA and CDC approval of mixing vaccines, in which they said the Moderna booster shots will give you better protection, we decided to get the Moderna booster shot.
HUDSON, NY
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Freedom to Choose Is the Right of Every Patient

On Sept. 9, 2021, President Joe Biden announced sweeping mandates for COVID-19 vaccinations, saying: “This is not about freedom or personal choice. It’s about protecting yourself and those around you.”. I beg to differ. It’s all about freedom. There is data showing the vaccination reduces the chances of getting or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Vaccine skeptics emphasize rights but ignore responsibility

Regarding “St. Louis County police officer files legal challenge to county vaccine requirement” (Oct. 5): It is ironic that so many Americans whose lives have been immeasurably enriched by our democracy are energetically undermining that very system. A further irony is that much of this damage is done in the name of “freedom.”
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: We avoided polio, smallpox, thanks to vaccines

To the editor -- My wife and I are in our mid-70s. We have lived through the smallpox, polio and other illnesses. Thank goodness for mass vaccinations. They were MANDATORY. We no longer have to deal with these illnesses any more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ReporterHerald.com

Letters: Mask, vaccine edicts; American satisfaction;

I found Ms. Kelly’s letter (Oct. 31) responding to my letter (Oct. 28) intriguing. First, her use of the pronoun “we” multiple times suggested that she may be a Larimer County employee. Second, her assertion that a boycott of a private business because of its participation in a “voluntary program”...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Tri-City Herald

COVID, vaccine, driving challenge, raceway, sheriff questions and other Herald letters

What is it like to try to get around your community without driving yourself? For people who can drive, and can afford a car, this isn’t something you think about. But for nearly a quarter of the people in our state - people with disabilities, young people, seniors and people who can’t afford cars or gas, this is their every day.
PASCO, WA
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KMZU

Sheriff speaks against vaccine mandate in letter to president

CHILLICOTHE, MO – An area Sheriff has made public his letter to the U.S. president, regarding implementation of COVID vaccine mandates. Sheriff Steve Cox in Livingston County, in a letter dated October 22, states his concern about federal funding potentially being denied to counties if mandates are not enforced. He further says he “cannot and will not” mandate any employee’s heath decisions.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
WIFR

Survey: Why people in Illinois choose not to get the vaccine

(WIFR) - Going into the fall season, the number of COVID-19 cases are falling with vaccine mandates being put into place across the country. Because of that, the team at QuoteWizard by LendingTree found many reasons why people in each state aren’t getting vaccinated. They also looked at how those reasons have changed over the last few months.
ILLINOIS STATE
St. Cloud Times

Vaccine and vehicles - what's the difference?: Letter

Come on, unvaccinated people, who of you are willing to take away people's freedom to drive cars for the betterment of society's overall health?. I've been patient with you, but any patience in wearing thin. Your refusal to stop driving so much has cost all of us. I've been riding...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tampa Bay Times

On masks, vaccinations and other COVID concerns, whose rights are these, really? | Letters

DeSantis plans to call a special legislative session on vaccine mandates | Oct. 21. Gov. Ron DeSantis seems obsessed with “rights,” the right of people to refuse vaccination, to refuse wearing masks, refuse to send their children to school with masks, and their right to enter any business or work any job unmasked and unvaccinated. What about the rights of the rest of us? Our right to attend the theater, knowing that everybody else in the audience is safely vaccinated? Our right to take a cruise, knowing that all fellow passengers are vaccinated? Our right to send our children to a school in which an infected child’s risk to others is minimized by a mask? Our right to work in a place where all of our fellow workers are protecting themselves — and us — from COVID? The governor’s pandering to his mask-less, unvaccinated base comes at the expense of the rights of the majority of us who are protecting ourselves and others from infection. But our rights don’t seem to count.
TAMPA, FL

