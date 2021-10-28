LETTER: Choose to vaccinate

DeSantis plans to call a special legislative session on vaccine mandates | Oct. 21. Gov. Ron DeSantis seems obsessed with “rights,” the right of people to refuse vaccination, to refuse wearing masks, refuse to send their children to school with masks, and their right to enter any business or work any job unmasked and unvaccinated. What about the rights of the rest of us? Our right to attend the theater, knowing that everybody else in the audience is safely vaccinated? Our right to take a cruise, knowing that all fellow passengers are vaccinated? Our right to send our children to a school in which an infected child’s risk to others is minimized by a mask? Our right to work in a place where all of our fellow workers are protecting themselves — and us — from COVID? The governor’s pandering to his mask-less, unvaccinated base comes at the expense of the rights of the majority of us who are protecting ourselves and others from infection. But our rights don’t seem to count.

TAMPA, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO