Marqeta joins Temenos MarketPlace

Germany-based Raisin Bank, the servicing bank of the fintech Raisin DS, has launched its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) offering using Mambu's SaaS cloud banking platform. All of Raisin Bank’s existing customers have been migrated to the Mambu platform. Since its takeover by Raisin DS in 2019, Raisin Bank has focused on providing digital solutions for financial vendors and start-ups in account administration, payments, and loans. According to a Raisin Bank official, transferring their services to Mambu's platform allows the firm to bring value to its partners and clients, as well as Raisin DS, while also facilitating process scaling and application development.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO