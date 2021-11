US-based fintech Boost Payment Solutions has partnered with Mastercard to create tailored and scalable strategies for the expansion of commercial card products. According to the press release, business-to-business (B2B) spending is believed to exceed USD 125 trillion worldwide and much of this spend remains entrenched in old methods, with invoices in many regions of the world still being manually processed and reconciled. B2B payment providers, such as Boost, deliver automated solutions for companies and their suppliersThis alliance is expected to support the acceleration of global commercial card use and acceptance.

