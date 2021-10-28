Mississippi State baseball to receive national championship rings Saturday

Mississippi State baseball coach Chris Lemonis holds the national championship trophy as he, family members and coaches ride in the bucket of a fire truck during Friday’s victory parade in Starkville. That’s his father, Thomas, in the maroon shirt. Chris McMillen | Starkville Daily News via AP

STARKVILLE – The celebration continues Saturday for Mississippi State baseball as the 2021 national championship team will receive its rings during MSU’s homecoming football game against Kentucky.

Head baseball coach Chris Lemonis said two weeks ago his team has started to shift its focus to the 2022 season, but for events like these he wants them to soak in the celebration as much as possible.

Under the lights of a 6 p.m. kickoff, MSU isn’t stopping at the ring ceremony to honor the team.

Mississippi State football announced Tuesday its players would be wearing the M over S logo on their helmets for the first time in program history.

The announcement came in a promotional video where pitcher Landon Sims was brought on as an intern for the football office.

Besides giving cornerback Emmanuel Forbes a baseball mitt instead of football gloves or having to get a call from the bullpen to fix the copy machine, the highlight of the video was Sims placing and approving the logo on the helmet.

The celebration starts Friday with the baseball team’s alumni weekend, which features a golf outing and a dinner. Before the game Saturday, the team will have its alumni tailgate.

Fans will be allowed to take photos with the national championship trophy between 2-5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Coke Fan Fest.

The crowd should be energized with Mississippi State (4-3) facing No. 12 Kentucky (6-1), but the extra surge that is sure to come from the baseball team is something MSU’s football players hope to build from.

“I’m sure it’ll be rocking in there,” receiver Austin Williams said. “We’ll do our best to keep that momentum, keep it on our side.”

This isn’t something new for the football team as players said during fall camp they saw the energy baseball’s title run brought to Starkville and it’s something they wanted to duplicate.

Saturday is just another reminder of it.

“Those guys winning a championship is big motivation for us already,” defensive lineman Cameron Young said. “Having their presence there, that’s big.”