Staff Picks: Bulldogs spring an upset, Rebels fall at Auburn

Quarterback Will Rogers and his Mississippi State teammates may find success in the red zone against Kentucky if the Bulldogs get there enough to spring an upset. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Kentucky at Mississippi State

For many years this game looked easier when football schedules came out.

However, Mark Stoops has built Kentucky into a solid program, not a challenge Georgia program but one this season that could certainly finish second in the East and reach a New Years Six bowl game.

Unless it loses in Starkville where Stoops has never won.

An MSU win won’t change much for Kentucky’s trajectory in the East standings where the Wildcats currently lead Florida and Tennessee by two games. It could alter how bowl committees view the Cats.

I view the Cats as having a physical, athletic playmaker at quarterback in Will Levis, a graduate transfer from Penn State.

Kentucky has a nice run game with Chris Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke both getting north of 5 ½ yards a carry.

Levis is the team’s third-leading rusher, and when you can run, you can pass.

Levis is completing 67 percent of his attempts with 13 touchdowns. He’s prone to throw it to the other guys sometimes, which he’s done six times.

There could be an opportunity for the MSU secondary which is known to nab a pass or two.

The concern is Levis’ ability to extend plays against an MSU defense that has given up a big play or plays in most games … even last week against Vanderbilt.

The Bulldogs’ physical front seven and top-10 rushing defense will hold its own.

Collectively State needs to hold its own while maintaining proper position.

Stoops has raved about Will Rogers and the efficiency he sees from Mike Leach’s offense.

Kentucky has been middle of the road in the SEC in passing yards allowed.

There will be some opportunities there for the Bulldogs particularly if they return to the efficiency they showed at Texas A&M.

Two interceptions thrown by Rogers at Vanderbilt weren’t necessarily harmful, but they were still there.

At times this MSU offense has been impressive between the 20s and depressing in the red zone.

Teams often play better defense as the field shrinks, and there’s less space to cover.

That hasn’t been Kentucky’s MO though. The Wildcats are last in the SEC and No. 124 nationally in red zone defense. The Cats have given up four rushing touchdowns and nine passing touchdowns – 13 touchdowns in 19 opponent red zone trips.

Maybe Rogers and his mates will get there enough times to take advantage.

Prediction: Mississippi State 28, Kentucky 25

The Beat Guys: Katz, Kentucky; Krajisnik, Kentucky

Ole Miss at Auburn

Some are calling this an SEC West elimination game.

The Rebels and Auburn each have only one conference loss right now, and after Texas A&M shocked the world with its upset of Alabama there’s a ray of hope.

That particularly applies to Auburn with its season-ender against Alabama still to be played – in Auburn – on Thanksgiving weekend.

What showed up for Ole Miss last week against one of the SEC’s weaker defenses was a late-arriving offense.

Frankly, for all the praise the improved Ole Miss defense has received, it also arrived late, and if not for one big play at the goalline by Tysheem Johnson that game could have looked a lot different.

You have to play all of the 60 minutes, though, and Ole Miss controlled things once it avoided going down 14-0 in the first quarter.

In those remaining minutes the Rebels relied on their running back depth, and the return to form of Jerrion Ealy was a big plus.

The bad news is Auburn’s rushing defense is better than LSU’s, and the Southeast-Alabama-based Tigers will have the advantage of playing in one of those raucous home night games that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin talks about.

Ole Miss looked different on offense last week – and not in a good way – as banged up quarterback Matt Corral was held out of the run game as much as possible.

So what, you say, let Corral beat Auburn with his arm. That’s not a bad strategy, but it’s a suspect one since he’s missing playmakers at receiver.

Maybe Braylon Sanders comes back this week.

That’s a rumor, much like the rumor of suspensions for some Auburn players.

These are things that will reveal themselves in warm-ups.

If Sanders comes back his happiest teammate may be Dontario Drummond, who quickly draws the attention of defenses as the Rebels’ lone top-level target.

Drummond had eight catches against LSU, but several were on those end-around touch passes when he’s in motion at the snap.

While Sanders is out I’d like to see different people in the slot – John Rhys Plumlee and/or Jerrion Ealy to be specific. Lane hasn’t mentioned to me that he’s planning that, so that too will be an after-kickoff reveal.

If Sanders is back – and healthy – it changes things for Ole Miss.

For now I’m taking Auburn.

Prediction: Auburn 35, Ole Miss 31

The Beat Guys: Katz, Ole Miss; Krajisnik, Auburn

Recipe of the Week

Buffalo Chicken Dip

The Contents: 2 cups of cooked chicken or 2 cans of Hormel chicken, half cup ranch dressing, half cup Buffalo sauce, half cup shredded mozzarella cheese, 8 ounces cream cheese.

The Process: In a lightly greased baking dish cube the creamed cheese over the mixture of other ingredients. Bake for 20 minutes at 350 degrees.

It’s good on anything.

Our Standings

Overall

Stefan Krajisnik 35-20, Parrish Alford 33-22, Michael Katz 32-23

Last Week

Katz 8-1, Krajisnik 8-1, PA 7-2

This Week

Michigan at Michigan State

Alford: Michigan State

Katz: Michigan

Krajisnik: Michigan State

Iowa at Wisconsin

Alford: Iowa

Katz: Iowa

Krajisnik: Wisconsin

Texas at Baylor

Alford: Baylor

Katz: Baylor

Krajisnik: Texas

Penn State at Ohio State

Alford: Ohio State

Katz: Ohio State

Krajisnik: Ohio State

North Carolina at Notre Dame

Alford: Notre Dame

Katz: Notre Dame

Krajisnik: Notre Dame

Missouri at Vanderbilt

Alford: Missouri

Katz: Missouri

Krajisnik: Missouri

Georgia at Florida

Alford: Georgia

Katz: Georgia

Krajisnik: Georgia