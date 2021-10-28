EBANX acquirers B2B fintech Juno in Brazil

Germany-based B2B FinTech startup Cadeia has announced collecting a seven-digit sum in a first financing round for the development of its digital platform. This platform aims to achieve more efficient structuring, issuing and processing of complex financial products. The early-stage blockchain investors Blockrocket and coinIX as well as other private and institutional donors from the DACH region took part in this financing round. With its Digital Services Platform (DSP), Cadeia offers a holistic and innovative solution for both issuers and investors of complex financial products. These include banks, asset managers, insurance companies or pension funds.

