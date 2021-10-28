CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EBANX acquirers B2B fintech Juno in Brazil

thepaypers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazil-based fintech EBANX has finalised the acquisition of payments company Juno, expanding its customers base. The completion of Juno's acquisition by EBANX follows a USD 430 million Series...

thepaypers.com

thepaypers.com

B2B fintech Cadeia closes first financing round

Germany-based B2B FinTech startup Cadeia has announced collecting a seven-digit sum in a first financing round for the development of its digital platform. This platform aims to achieve more efficient structuring, issuing and processing of complex financial products. The early-stage blockchain investors Blockrocket and coinIX as well as other private and institutional donors from the DACH region took part in this financing round. With its Digital Services Platform (DSP), Cadeia offers a holistic and innovative solution for both issuers and investors of complex financial products. These include banks, asset managers, insurance companies or pension funds.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Douugh, Railsbank enter BaaS partnership

Financial management app Douugh has partnered with Railsbank to offer traditional core-banking services in Australia, according to itnews.com.au. Railsbank, trading as Railspay in Australia, will allow Douugh to provide bank accounts, debit cards, financial management assistance, stock ,and cryptocurrency trading underpinned by Railspay’s own Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) alliance with Volt Bank.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

PaTMa partners with Nordigen

Property and tenant management company PaTMa partners with Europe-based Open Banking company Nordigen to leverage Open Banking technology. PaTMa wishes to facilitate integration of customer bank accounts and to offer the best property management software for busy landlords. PaTMa recognises that property management can be tedious and time consuming, so they designed their property management software with the aim to make life easier for landlords, letting agents, and property managers.
SOFTWARE
thepaypers.com

BUX introduces BUX Zero to the Spanish market

Netherlands-based neobroker BUX had launched its commission-free investing app, BUX Zero, in Spain. Following its recent USD 80 million funding round, BUX continues its plans to expand throughout Europe. Spain marks the seventh country in which BUX now operates. BUX Zero clients will now access the Newsroom where they can access daily financial and stock market related news based on the client’s investment portfolio and interests.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

SABB launches its Instant USD payments through Ripple

Saudi British Bank (SABB) has launched its Instant Cross-Border Transfer Service for the US Corridor through blockchain payment technology powered by Ripple. Ripple-powered solutions continue to be part of SABB’s strategic plan aimed towards digital transformation and improving customer experience aligning the initiative with the Vision 2030 and Financial Sector Development Program.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Ayoconnect, BRI to launch Open Finance solutions

Indonesia-based Open Finance API platform Ayoconnect has partnered with Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), according to the official press release. The partnership enables Ayoconnect to provide its clients with access to BRI’s digital financial services, such as direct debit, online account opening, and bulk transfer. The collaboration between Ayoconnect and BRI gives a living example of the power of Open Finance.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Finastra partners WTax to support asset management firms

UK-based Finastra has announced its partnership up with WTax, a player in withholding tax recovery services, to support asset management firms in recovering withholding tax for their clients. By introducing Fusion Invest customers to WTax, Finastra will help portfolio and investment managers to deliver net savings for end clients, recovering...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Danske Bank UK partners Aiia for Open Banking

UK-based Northern Bank, trading as Danske Bank UK has announced that it has partnered up with European Open Banking platform, Aiia. Aii has been recently acquired by Mastercard. The partnership is meant to deliver digital solutions to help Northern Bank’s 20.000 business and corporate customers through its business banking platform, District.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
thepaypers.com

Carlyle Group interested in acquiring Metro Bank

British lender Metro Bank has attracted takeover interest from Carlyle Group. The buyout firm has been studying a potential acquisition of Metro Bank, as speculations mount. Shares of Metro Bank have fallen 25% in London trading in 2021, giving it a market value of about GBP 180 million (USD 245 million).
BUSINESS
AFP

Brazil opens 5G tender, seeking $9 bn in investment

Brazil opened an international tender Thursday to build one of the world's biggest 5G data networks, seeking $9 billion in investment for Latin America's largest economy. The potential is enormous," industry specialist Christian Perrone of the Technology and Society Institute in Rio de Janeiro told AFP. The government is seeking total investments of 50 billion reais ($9 billion): 40 billion reais to build the 5G network -- one of Latin America's first -- and 10 billion reais that it will pocket for frequency rights and use to boost connectivity for public schools.
WORLD
thepaypers.com

Singapore FinTech Festival, Smartkarma to launch report on Web 3.0

Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) and Smartkarma have partnered to combine SFF’s global knowledge platform with Smartkarma’s research capabilities. Through connecting SFF’s knowledge and resources with Smartkarma’s research capabilities, this partnership has been established to cultivate stakeholder dialogue and enhanced innovation in financial services. With the focus of 2021’s festival on Web 3.0, Elevandi and Smartkarma will together be showcasing a newly-published report at the event entitled, ‘How Web 3.0 will Impact the Financial Services Industry’.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

xSuite Group partners with PEPPOL access point Storecove for e-invoicing

Germany-based accounting software company xSuite Group has entered into a technology partnership with Netherlands-based PEPPOL access point Storecove. Storecove is the first PEPPOL access point in the world to be certified by the governments of all four PEPPOL territories. The PEPPOL (Pan-European Public Procurement OnLine) initiative, founded as a test project by the European Commission, aims to promote the electronic exchange of documents in the procurement process with public clients in the EU.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Firm Betterfin Acquired by Cross River Bank

a tech-driven financial services organization that offers core infrastructure and embedded financial solutions, has announced the acquisition of Betterfin, a transformative financial platform that enables small business owners to access various financial products and solutions, capital markets data, and effectively manage lending and cash flow processes. Following the closing,...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Banca Transilvania acquires Idea::Bank to create digital banking hub

Romania-based lender Banca Transilvania (BT) has reached the closing phase for the acquisition of Getin Holdings’ shares in Idea::Bank, Idea::Leasing and Idea::Insurance Broker. Idea::Bank is the third bank purchased by Banca Transilvania, after Bancpost (2018) and Volksbank Romania (2015). BT announced the signing of the purchase agreement in June 2021,...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

MIDBANK selects Temenos' Open Banking platform

MIDBANK, an Egypt-based bank, has selected Temenos’ Open Banking platform to power its digital transformation. The bank will implement Temenos Transact as its core product and Temenos Infinity digital banking platform to replace its legacy systems and streamline its systems and processes as part of an IT transformation strategy. MIDBANK...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Puzzel extends partnership with PCI Pal's omnichannel payment solution

Norway-based Contact-Centre-as-a-Service company Puzzel has extended its reseller partnership with PCI Pal to include the latter’s Digital and IVR payment security solutions. Having originally joined PCI Pal’s partnership program in 2018, Puzzel incorporated the PCI Pal Agent Assist solution into its overall contact centre portfolio to offer a PCI compliance...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Xantos Labs offers investment opportunities with Currencycloud

US-based investment adviser Xantos Labs has partnered with UK-based fintech Currencycloud to facilitate international expansion in a multi-currency world. For several years Xantos Labs has been offering its investment advice to regular people in the US who want to invest in US securities but have found offering its services to an international audience difficult. Each territory had specific solutions for their regions, but no one provider could offer the global coverage of Currencycloud.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Moonfare collects EUR 110 million

Germany-based private equity funds platform Moonfare has raised approximately EUR 110 million in a Series C financing round. This increases the total funding of the company to around EUR 160 million. The investment is led by the private equity firm Insight Partners, and Fidelity, an asset manager and existing investor, is also participating in this round. With the recently collected money, Moonfare plans to expand its international business and its investment offer.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Menta chooses Agora for BaaS platform

US-based fintech Menta has selected Agora Services to launch its credit builder loan platform. Agora will help Menta with its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, which comprises features like real time onboarding, opening accounts, sub accounts, money pools and real-time virtual card issuing. As the press release says Menta, a fintech founded...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Railsbank launches Embedded Finance Experiences

Railsbank has today launched a new industry category, Embedded Finance Experiences, that is set to drive the next wave of innovation within financial services. Research commissioned by Railsbank has uncovered a demand for new and improved financial experiences and better rewards from consumers. It found that 39% of consumers are interested in accessing financial services like credit, loans, or investments from brands they trust. At the same time, 41% would be interested in a credit card that offered early access to tickets, exclusive offers, or other high-value rewards from their favourite high-street brand.
PERSONAL FINANCE

