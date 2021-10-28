EBANX acquirers B2B fintech Juno in Brazil

Railsbank has today launched a new industry category, Embedded Finance Experiences, that is set to drive the next wave of innovation within financial services. Research commissioned by Railsbank has uncovered a demand for new and improved financial experiences and better rewards from consumers. It found that 39% of consumers are interested in accessing financial services like credit, loans, or investments from brands they trust. At the same time, 41% would be interested in a credit card that offered early access to tickets, exclusive offers, or other high-value rewards from their favourite high-street brand.
