Mark Bosnich believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could lose his job if Manchester United underperform in their next three games, following the “disaster” of Sunday’s thrashing at the hands of LiverpoolSolskjaer’s position has come under increased scrutiny after a 5-0 defeat against their biggest rivals at Old Trafford.United were poor throughout as Mohamed Salah hit a hat-trick, with goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota adding to the embarrassment for Solskjaer and his players.Solskjaer said the defeat saw United hit “rock bottom” but believes he is the right man to continue at the helm.However, Bosnich, who played alongside Solskjaer at United...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO