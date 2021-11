Is the new Redmi Note 11 an upgrade or a downgrade of the older Redmi Note 10? A lot of people are asking this question and not everyone found the answer easily. Each of these two devices has its pro and cons: while the former comes with a few important improvements such as the presence of the 5G connectivity, the latter currently delivers a higher value for money due to its more affordable street prices. So which one should people buy at this moment? Let’s discover it through this comparison between the specifications of the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 10.

