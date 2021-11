Honor recently teased the debut of 2 new phones scheduled for today (October 28, 2021); however, the OEM declined to include a name for either of them in those posters. However, it has now confirmed that the devices in question are the X30 Max and X30i. The initial mystery might not be that big of a deal, as both new handsets have been well served in terms of leaks already.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO