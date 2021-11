We have seen several designs of what could be the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. These images suggest that the device will feature a boxier design that resembles the Galaxy Note series. Renders also indicate that the new device will also fit the S Pen within its body, which means that the Galaxy S22 Ultra may be the perfect smartphone for all of those fans who are waiting for a new iteration of the Note. The problem is that leakers seem to have different ideas about the final design of the back of the upcoming device. Some suggest that it will feature a new waterdrop design; others suggest that the camera module will look like a P or like an 11. However, the latest leak may come to make things clear once and for all.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO