Accor Wins Contract to Lodge Football Fans in Qatar During 2022 World Cup

By Andrew Mills, Reuters
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA significant piece of business coming out of the pandemic, but the hotel group may struggle to house large numbers of visitors across the emirate's relatively small hotel and real estate portfolio. Qatar has awarded Europe’s largest hotel group Accor a contract to manage apartments and villas that will...

albuquerqueexpress.com

FIFA World Cup: Al Thumama Stadium unveiled for Qatar 2022

Doha [Qatar], October 23 (ANI): Qatar's sixth FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament venue was unveiled on Friday night when Al Thumama Stadium hosted the Amir Cup Final between Al Rayyan and Al Sadd. The inauguration ceremony took place prior to the final and involved local schoolchildren celebrating the design of...
FIFA
World Soccer Talk

Qatar World Cup final venue 98.5 percent complete: official

Doha (AFP) – Work on Qatar’s Lusail Stadium, which will host the 2022 World Cup final, is nearly complete, an official said on Thursday, with only systems checks and commissions left to tackle. “We are at approximately 98.5 percent completion,” Tamim El Abed, project manager for the stadium, told AFP...
FIFA
World Soccer Talk

Qatar opens fifth 2022 World Cup venue

Doha (AFP) – Qatar inaugurated on Friday its fifth stadium for the 2022 World Cup, welcoming thousands of spectators who have either recently recovered from coronavirus or have been vaccinated. The launch of the Al Thumama stadium, 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) south of the capital Doha, comes as the Gulf...
FIFA
martechseries.com

FIFA and Hisense Jointly Release Announcement: Hisense to Be the Official Sponsor of Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced on October 20 that Hisense, a global technology leader, will be the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. He said, “With Hisense’s premium products and cutting-edge technologies, we expect to jointly create an immersive and unforgettable football viewing experience for fans worldwide via technological innovation.” By successively sponsoring the Europe and World Cups, Hisense has stood out as the only Chinese company to sponsor world-class events for four years in a row.
FIFA
goal.com

'A World Cup that celebrates Arab culture' - The spectacular Al Thumama stadium truly defines Qatar 2022

The brand-new Qatar 2022 venue is a shining example of what next year's World Cup is to the Arab region... Yet another key milestone on the road to the 2022 World Cup was achieved by hosts Qatar on Friday when the Al Thumama stadium was thrown open to the world. The sixth tournament-ready venue for the World Cup next year was launched with the stadium hosting the Amir Cup final between Al Sadd and Al Rayyan.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Hisense Officially Sponsored FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, President Jia Shaoqian Said: Adhere to “Certainty” in Uncertainty

QINGDAO, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2021-- On Hisense Open Day, FIFA and Hisense, a global technology leader, joined forces to create a more immersive viewing experience for fans worldwide through technology and innovation. In April 2021, Hisense announced to be the official sponsor of the 2022 Qatar World Cup; FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “Technological innovation is the key focus for FIFA and Hisense to join forces again, through Hisense’s leading-edge technology and eco-friendly products, we will jointly establish an immersive football viewing and product experience for global footballers.”
UEFA
goal.com

2022 World Cup: Accor comes on board to manage hosts Qatar's real estate portfolio

Accor will be in charge of delivering and operating what will be the largest serviced real estate operation in the world... The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) has signed an agreement with Accor which will see the hospitality group manage operations and deliver services to Qatar’s host country real estate portfolio through the end of 2022. The SC is the organisation responsible for delivering the required infrastructure, host country planning and operations, and legacy projects for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 which is slated to kick off on November 21, 2022.
REAL ESTATE
sportspromedia.com

Fifa agrees 2022 Qatar World Cup deal with Mengniu

Branding to be promoted in stadia, and on World Cup’s digital channels. Fifa made US$1.4bn in sponsorship revenue for 2018 World Cup cycle. Fifa, soccer’s global governing body, has announced a new deal that sees Chinese dairy product manufacturer Mengniu become an official partner of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
FIFA
