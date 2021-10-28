Accor Wins Contract to Lodge Football Fans in Qatar During 2022 World Cup

Former England international David Beckham has been urged to raise awareness about the human rights issues in Qatar by Amnesty International.The 46-year-old has taken up a role as an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which will take place next year between 21 November and 18 December.But there remains a significant amount of controversy around the tournament due to the troubling human rights issues associated with the hosts.And Amnesty’s Sacha Deshmukh hopes figures like Beckham can speak out about the problems the country clearly face.He told BBC Sport: “Qatar’s human rights record is troubling, from the country’s long-standing...

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO