So far this year, Adele's put out exactly one single, but that hasn't stopped her from getting a bunch of nominations for the 2021 People's Choice Awards. The "Easy On Me" singer is up for Female Artist of 2021, Song of 2021 and Video of 2021 at the annual ceremony, which will air simultaneously on NBC and E! on December 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

