Video Games

Death’s Door comes creeping onto PlayStation and Switch November 23

By Chris Moyse
Destructoid
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the year’s finest releases, Death’s Door, will be bringing its beautiful, gloomy adventure to new platforms soon. As revealed during yesterday’s State of Play presentation, Acid Nerve’s love letter to the afterlife will arrive on PlayStation platforms November 23, 2021. It will also launch on Nintendo Switch the same...

www.destructoid.com

theplaystationbrahs.com

Death’s Door Hits the PS4 & PS5 on November 23rd

Announced during today’s State of Play presentation, Death’s Door by developer Acid Nerve will hit the PS4 & PS5 on November 23rd. If you’re a fan of the site then you already know that our Indie game superstar, @thebloodlegends is crazy about the game, going as far to say it’s GOTY worthy!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Death end re;Quest 2 Coming To Nintendo Switch Next Year

Idea Factory International and Compile Heart have announced that their horror-inspired RPG Death end re;Quest 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch next year. Created in collaboration with the scenario writer behind the Corpse Party series Makoto Kedouin and Death end re;Quest character designer Kei Nanameda, the sequel asks the question: What happens when reality is consumed by darkness?
RETAIL
GeekyGadgets

PlayStation 5 becomes world’s bestselling games console after outselling Nintendo Switch

After being the world’s best selling console for three years the Nintendo Switch games console has finally been pushed off its pedestal by the PlayStation 5, which is now the bestselling console in the world. According to NPD market research analyst, Mat Piscatella, for the past 33 consecutive months the Nintendo Switch has held the number one slot after claiming the title from the previously launched PlayStation 4 back in November 2018.
VIDEO GAMES
#Playstation And Switch
UPI News

PlayStation's 'God of War' coming to PC on Jan. 14

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- PlayStation exclusive title God of War from 2018 is coming to PC for the first time on Jan. 14. God of War on PC will offer true 4K resolution on supported devices, an unlocked framerate, 21:9 ultra-widescreen support, keyboard mapping customization, robust controller support and the ability to play the game with the PlayStation 4's DualShock 4 controller and the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller, among other features.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Carrion bursts onto PS4 today

Hello! I’m Sebastian Krośkiewicz, one of the guys behind Carrion, which we’re thrilled to be releasing on PlayStation 4 today! I know, “finally,” right? I’m mostly responsible for the programming, art, design, and general direction of the game, so I’m here to elaborate a little on what went into the game and what you might expect when it wraps its tentacles around you.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Here’s what’s coming to Nintendo Switch this week

Nintendo has confirmed the full list of new titles launching for Nintendo Switch this week. Over the coming days, Switch owners can pick up puzzle game Unpacking, visual novel Cupid Parasite, interactive action movie Bloodshore, and the latest entry in the Just Dance series. Also making its debut this week...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

A Boy and his Blob will come bouncing onto Nintendo Switch next month

Strange retro adventure A Boy and His Blob will be making its grand return next month, as WayForward’s colorful take on the classic 8-bit adventure launches on Nintendo Switch. It will be available on the eShop November 4, priced at $15. The original title, A Boy and His Blob: Trouble...
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Death’s Gambit: Afterlife (Switch) Review

I’ve long held the belief that calling a game a “derivative” of another, is a bit of a meaningless criticism. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery after all, and what is the game industry, if not people copying each-other’s ideas? Without Super Mario, we’d never have Sonic the Hedgehog; without The Legend of Zelda, we’d never have Darksiders; and without The Binding of Isaac, we’d never have…well 90% of the content on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Ashwalkers Coming to Switch in 2022

Video game publisher Dear Villagers have recently confirmed that their black and white survival adventure game Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey will arrive on Switch in the first quarter of 2022. The company has also released a Switch announcement trailer of Ashwalkers on their official YouTube channel. It seems like lately, Switch has become the favorite game releasing spot for PC game developers after PC. The platform is already loaded with some highly popular PC titles like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and it continues to attract more.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

PlayStation Plus November Lineup Leaked

The PlayStation Plus free game lineup for November has been leaked ahead of the official announcement. The lineup was originally leaked on the French deals website, Dealabs and has been partially confirmed by today’s State of Play. The leaked games for November include Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning for PS4, First Class Trouble for PS5 and PS4, Knockout City for PS5/PS4, and the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners for PSVR. First Class Trouble is the game that Sony confirmed will be coming to PS Plus on November 2. Sony did not confirm the rest of the line-up during the State of Play.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Death’s Door, an acclaimed Zelda-like adventure, hits Switch next month

Today at the mostly boring PlayStation State of Play, publisher Devolver Digital and developer Acid Nerve showed up to announce that Death’s Door is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 with a release date of November 23, 2021 — and then they immediately announced separately that it’s coming to Nintendo Switch that same day. Death’s Door first launched on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC this past July, where it received a terrific critical reception as a top-down adventure with gameplay akin to that of The Legend of Zelda. The game was truly an unexpected darling of the summer months, and it should find an excellent new home on Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Highly Rated Action Adventure Death's Door Arrives on PS5, PS4 in November

Death's Door, the highly rated action adventure title that released on Xbox and PC earlier this year, is making the jump to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 next month. It arrives on the 23rd November, and if you pre-order, you get a bonus copy of Titan Souls — developer Acid Nerve's previous game.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Death’s Door Coming to PS4 and PS5 Next Month

Acid Nerve has officially confirmed that Death’s Door, the hit game that launched on PC and Xbox consoles a while back, is finally coming to PS4 and PS5 next month. The PS4 and PS5 version of this game promises to be interesting and the developers revealed that on PS5, it will run at 60fps with haptic feedback feature for the DualSense. It will also have a fun and interesting trophy system with the Platinum trophy to be quite rewarding.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

PlayStation’s Fall 2021 State of Play Presentation Coming Next Week

PlayStation's State of Play will be returning on October 27th, focusing on third-party titles that will be launching on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. There are no details regarding which third-party publishers will attend, but the showcase will be short, at just around 20 minutes. The showcase will feature a new look at previously announced titles as well as some brand new surprises.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

One Of 2021's Best Games Is Coming To PlayStation

One of our favourite games from this year, Death’s Door is on its way to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and excitingly enough, we won’t be waiting long at all. Just so you know, Ewan has already set up his soapbox outside your house. He’s got a megaphone and an anorak so he can sing the praises of Death’s Door, rain or shine. “There's something intoxicating about [developer] Acid Nerve's world design and the sheer amount of hidden rooms and treasures it's managed to cram into every single area,” he said in his review of the quirky action-adventure, and called it an absolute shoo-in for Game of the Year conversations. While it is a mix of established gameplay genres, the biting writing and effortlessly satisfying combat hooks you and means you’re never sure what’s going to happen next.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

QB Planets coming to Switch

Publisher Ultimate Games and developer Madowl Games have announced that puzzle space adventure QB Planets will be arriving on Switch next week. Check out a trailer and overview for the game below. Get your spaceship and embark on an amazing astral adventure of engaging puzzles into the final frontier. Discover...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Nintendo DS & 3DS Games that deserve to be ported onto the Nintendo Switch

It’s criminal that none of these are on the Nintendo Switch yet!. Arguably one of the most successful handheld consoles of all time, the Nintendo DS, and its successor, the Nintendo 3DS have a deep and truly exceptional library of games. The dual screen was at first questioned, but soon seen as the potential future of Nintendo gaming - with the Wii U adopting a similar focus (but we won’t talk about that here). Now we have the Nintendo Switch, which I feel is already cemented as one of the best consoles ever produced with an ongoing legacy as we speak. The Switch is home to several remakes, remasters, and ports of games that were originally on Wii, Wii U, and even PlayStation and Xbox consoles. However, there are a slew of DS and 3DS franchises and games either yet to be ported or remastered to the Nintendo Switch - and boy, are there a handful of excellent ones! Some of which are yet to receive any kind of representation at all outside of a fighter in Smash Ultimate, which to me, is criminal (I’m looking at you Pit!).
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

November's leaked PlayStation Plus games include Kingdoms of Amalur, Knockout City

Another batch of PlayStation Plus games has leaked online ahead of Sony's official reveal - promisingly, from the same source that got it right twice before - with Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, Knockout City, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, and First Class Trouble all reportedly coming to the subscription service in November.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Death’s Door Announced For PS4, PS5, & Nintendo Switch

Earlier today during the latest State of Play livestream, a new trailer for Death’s Door revealed that the former Xbox-exclusive game will be coming to PS4 and PS5 on Nov. 23. The title will also be released on Nintendo Switch the same day. Death’s Door is an isometric action RPG...
VIDEO GAMES

