Hostile environments in Star Trek Online are an occasional reality of being on a starship exploring the distant reaches of space. After all, space is widely known for being inhospitable, and there’s a nonzero chance of having to go out there at some point. Unfortunately for the players, swapping over to an EV suit to protect you from the horrors of “there’s no breathable atmosphere here” has generally been an experience of actual player irritation as you have to open your inventory and manually equip one over your usual armor. Good news, though: Now you can just equip one in a specific slot for those purposes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO