CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Bill Gates’ Eco Venture Backs ‘Neutral’ Milk To Moove Industry’s Emissions Down

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeutral, an eco-conscious milk brand that aims to “fight climate change,” recently received funding from Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV), Bill Gates’ venture capital fund. “All in all, dairy accounts for 3% of all global emissions, more than the entire aviation sector, and by working with farmers to reduce emissions,...

designtaxi.com

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

A Methane Pledge Is the First Good News Out of COP26. Nothing Else Will Be as Easy

Tuesday’s announcement that more than 100 countries have joined a U.S. and E.U.-led coalition to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030 injected a welcome burst of energy into the COP 26 meetings in Glasgow after Monday’s lackluster launch. Despite the fact that the world’s biggest methane emitters —China, Russia and India, which together contribute 35% of methane emissions—have not signed on, it’s a significant step that could go a long way toward meeting the climate conference’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Methane, which comes from landfills, agriculture and the energy industry, is the second-largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide and is responsible for more than a quarter of current global warming, says Ilissa Ocko, senior climate scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). “Cutting methane is the fastest, most effective way to slow down warming now.” The pledged reductions alone would slash warming projections by 0.2°C, according to the United Nations Global Methane Assessment .
ENVIRONMENT
pdxmonthly.com

This Portland-Based Company Wants to Make Your Milk Carbon Neutral

World leaders are gathered in Glasgow, Scotland this week for an everything-to-play-for summit on climate change. Among their very first actions was a pledge to reduce emissions from methane, a planet-warming greenhouse gas. On three small, family-owned dairies in Oregon, that work is already well underway—enough that it has caught...
PORTLAND, OR
nationalblackguide.com

Tips for Making Your Industrial Plant Eco-Friendly

Whether you’re the owner of a factory, a low-level employee, or anyone in between, it is possible to help your company make less of an impact on our environment. While it’s not possible to make no impression at all, there are certain tips for making your industrial plant eco-friendly that you can follow, which we will be detailing in this article. Even just attempting one of these strategies will make a difference.
ENVIRONMENT
Design Taxi

First Climate-Positive Bitcoin Aims To Wipe Out The Harmful Effects Of Mining

Cryptocurrency has great potential, and its exponential growth doesn’t appear to indicate any plans for it slowing down. However, there have been environmental concerns surrounding its mining. Research from Digiconomist shows that in one year, Bitcoin generates electronic waste “comparable to the small IT equipment waste produced by a country...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Design Taxi

Apple Joins Sustainable Chip Initiative To Reduce Environmental Impact Of Phones

This week, Apple announced that it has joined the Sustainable Semiconductor Technologies and Systems (SSTS), a new research initiative led by the Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre (Imec) in Belgium to work on reducing the environmental impact of its chips. SSTS will make use of models and carbon footprint analyses to offer...
ENVIRONMENT
davidson.nc.us

Davidson Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory First Step To Carbon Neutrality Goal

Results from the first Town of Davidson greenhouse gas inventory for government operations found four sectors—buildings, streetlights, vehicle fleet, and employee commutes—produced almost 95% of the town’s total CO2 emissions. Compiling utility and fuel data from 2019, this inventory is one of the first and most assertive steps the town has taken toward meeting the ambitious goal of carbon neutrality for municipal operations by 2037. The goal and inventory were introduced in the Davidson Sustainability Framework, which was adopted by the Board of Commissioners in April 2021. The results are essential to laying out plans for the next steps in addressing greenhouse gas pollution. By putting numbers to these sectors, town staff can be sure that they are tackling issues with the highest impact every step of the way.
DAVIDSON, NC
kggfradio.com

Great Plains Industrial Park to Become Carbon-Neutral

A Labette County industrial park is claiming to be the first in North America to go 100 percent carbon neutral. Located just outside of Parsons, Great Plains Industrial Park has executed a memorandum of understanding with Center for Botanical, Innovation, Research and Development, LLC (CBIRD), an agro-conservancy advisory and management firm based out of Parsons and Austin, Texas.
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farms#Dairy Industry#Dairy Farmers#Moove Industry#Neutral Neutral#Bev#Neutral Foods#Business Lead#Investment Committee#Whole Foods#Neutral#Fast Company
The Guardian

Can carbon trading reduce global emissions?

Carbon markets are a key tool in helping to drive emissions from the economy by effectively putting a price on pollution. They can take different forms: from mandatory trading of ‘carbon permits’, to voluntary projects which can help to cut emissions to earn ‘carbon offsets’. At the Cop26 climate talks...
ENVIRONMENT
WTVM

Air industry seeks to tackle emissions crisis

(CNN) - The European Commission says a round trip flight from Lisbon, Portugal, to New York generates about the same level of emissions as the average EU resident heating their home for a year. But the aviation industry gradually shifting from traditional jet fuels to more sustainable energy sources would...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cornell University

Upgraded facility to study dairy industry emissions

A partnership between industry, government and academia is bringing a state-of-the-art lab upgrade to Cornell’s Department of Animal Science. Four climate-controlled respiration chambers will be built in the Large Animal Research and Teaching Unit to study gas exchange of dairy cattle and other livestock. The chambers – the first of their kind to be built in the United States – will help Cornell and industry researchers develop solutions to reduce climate-warming methane emissions from cattle and other domestic animals.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
Tidewater News

Bill Gates Is This Country's Biggest Farmland Owner

This article was beforehand printed January 25, 2021, and has been up to date with new info. Knowledge is energy. So is possession, together with land possession. Did you realize that Bill Gates is America’s high farmland investor? This quick video reveals lots of the world methods Gates has been utilizing to affect your well being and the meals provide.
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

Australia's refusal to sign a global methane pledge exposes flaws in the term 'net-zero'

At the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, more than 90 nations signed a global pledge led by the United States and United Kingdom to cut methane emissions. However, Australia was not among them. China, Russia, India and Iran also declined to sign the pledge, which aims to slash methane emissions by 30% before 2030. Methane is emitted in coal and gas production, from livestock and other agricultural activity, and when organic waste breaks down in landfill. Almost half of Australia’s annual methane emissions come from the agriculture sector. Defending the federal government’s decision, Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor said...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Global emissions almost back to pre-pandemic levels after unprecedented drop in 2020, new analysis shows

Global carbon dioxide emissions have bounced back after COVID-19 restrictions and are likely to reach close to pre-pandemic levels this year, our analysis released today has found. The troubling finding comes as the COP26 climate talks continue in Glasgow in a last-ditch bid to keep dangerous global warming at bay. The analysis was undertaken by the Global Carbon Project, a consortium of scientists from around the world who produce, collect and analyse global greenhouse gas information. The fast recovery in CO₂ emissions, following last year’s sharp drop, should come as no surprise. The world’s strong economic rebound has created a surge in...
ENVIRONMENT
Slate

Is Bill Gates to Blame for Lagging Vaccinations?

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation funds many, if not most, of the world’s global health...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy