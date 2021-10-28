CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Fall Further On Wacky Wednesday

Cover picture for the articleWhat a weird day. The yield curve was utterly crushed as yields on the long-end collapsed, and bonds on the short-end rose. It started Tuesday night with the 2-yr popping higher around 8:30 PM ET and ended yesterday by 6 bps to 51 bps. The UK 10-year Gilt fell...

FOMC Taper Lifts Wall Street

A fence-sitting FOMC which announced a long-overdue tapering, but stuck to its no rate hikes and transitory inflation line was enough to greenlight another rally on Wall Street yesterday, which was happy to keep the momentum of the impressive Q3 earnings season going. It was another record close as the...
5 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks in October

Impressive corporate earnings and job growth helped the S&P 500 deliver decent returns last month. And although the Federal Reserve’s decision to commence bond tapering and rising inflation could foster significant market volatility in the near term, we think it could be worth adding last month’s best-performing S&P 500 stocks—Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), NVIDIA (NVDA), Union Pacific (UNP), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), and Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)—to one’s watchlist. Let’s examine these names.After witnessing one of the worst monthly performances in September (down 5%), the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), which is widely seen as the best representation of the broader market, gained nearly 7% in October--highest one-month gain since November 2020--closing at a $459.25 all-time high. Factors like Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine’s approval for use in children aged 5 -12, impressive third-quarter earnings releases, declining jobless claims, and the possibility that President Biden’s infrastructure bill may become law have all helped SPY and other benchmark indexes to hit fresh highs in October.
Nasdaq Continues Its Record Run as Bulls Double Down on Chip Stocks

Investing.com – The Nasdaq continued its record streak Thursday, led by a chip-fueled jump in tech following a slew of positive quarterly earnings. The Nasdaq climbed 0.94%, and had earlier notched a record of 15,961.4. The S&P 500 rose 0.16% and hit an earlier all-time high of 4,682.55. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.45%, or 162 points.
More New Closing Highs Registered

The major equity indexes closed mostly higher with the one exception of the DJT posting a loss. Internals were positive on the NYSE and NASDAQ as trading volumes rose on both from the prior session. New closing highs were achieved across the board, again with the exception of the DJT. All the chart trends remain positive as does cumulative market breadth. However, on the data side, the gains pushed the 1-day McClellan OB/OS Oscillators into overbought territory that may pose some restraint on further progress. As such, we remain “neutral” in our macro-equity outlook given the OB/OS levels and selectivity as mentioned in yesterday’s note.
Wedbush Downgrades AMC Stock on Expectation of Retail 'Cash Out'

Investing.com — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC ) shares fell 2.6% Thursday following a bearish rating from Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter. Pachter downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral, keeping the price target at $7.50. The downgrade is put owing to the company's current valuation, with the analyst believing...
Etsy Climbs as Pandemic-Time Sales Momentum Carries on

Investing.com – Etsy stock (NASDAQ:ETSY) soared more than 14% Thursday as the online place for craft and vintage items reported third-quarter sales and profit that were ahead of estimates. Even as the platform company suggested growth will be hard to sustain, traders chose to look at the momentum it carried...
Tesla Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rose 1.32% to $1,229.91 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $1,215.39, which the company reached on November 3rd.
These 2 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Supply chain disruptions this year have been a bane but could be a potential boon for Coupa Software. PagerDuty stands to benefit significantly from the rapid increase in spending on corporate digital transformation. The U.S. equity market reached new highs in October 2021, after struggling in the previous month. Despite...
Wall Street Opens Mixed as Rally Runs Out of Steam; Dow Down 50 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Thursday, unable to add much to Wednesday's gains that left them at a record high for the third straight day, despite the tailwinds of a relaxed Federal Reserve and a strengthening labor market. By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the Dow Jones...
Upland Software Stock Plunges Following Earnings, Ratings Downgrades

Investing.com — Analysts downgraded shares of Texas-based Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ: UPLD ) after it reported third-quarter earnings that missed expectations on revenue and disappointed on sales growth. Investors have reacted negatively to the report, pushing the shares down 24%, to $25.56. As a result of the company's Q3 earnings,...
Vimeo Shares Dive After Disappointing Q4, 2022 Outlook

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) shares are down over 27% after the video software provider posted a slight revenue beat but unimpressive guidance for investors. Vimeo, which was spun out of InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in May, reported revenue of $100.1M in Q3, its first $100M revenue quarter and 33% above last year’s numbers. Gross margin came in at 75% and the company produced -$.07/share in earnings; free cash flow was $9.3M, with the difference mostly coming from the accounting for share-based compensation.
S&P 500 Clinches Another Record Close as Solid Earnings Spur Bulls

Investing.com – The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs Thursday, led by consumer discretionary stocks and a chip-fueled jump in tech following a slew of positive quarterly earnings. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% to end the day at a closing record of 4,680.06. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 1.28% to $335.85 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $48.48 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
