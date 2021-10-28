Bayern Munich winger Coman splits from Zahavi after failed Chelsea, Man Utd talks

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for Covid-19, the German club have confirmed. Nagelsmann, who is fully vaccinated, missed Bayern’s 4-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday after developing symptoms while in Portugal. The 34-year-old coach will return from Lisbon separately from the team and will self-isolate upon arriving in Germany. Bayern host Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday before they face Borussia Monchengladbach in the second round of the German cup on Wednesday. The Bundesliga champions sit top of the table following their 5-1 destruction of Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend, who came into...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO