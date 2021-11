We know that consumers are becoming increasingly conscious about the impact of their purchases on the environment. But in a world where greenwashing is increasingly prevalent, how do they know if what they’re buying is actually a better choice for the planet? Brands offering sustainably-made products as a baseline, as well as adopting more circular business models, would – of course – make it much easier for those trying to do the right thing. For now though, giving shoppers as much information as possible is key.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO