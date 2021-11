The name of former president Donald Trump’s new “media powerhouse” — Truth Social — suggests that he is still following the Russian playbook [“Trump seeks online presence with new social network,” news, Oct 22]. Intelligence analysts and academic scholars who specialize in Soviet/Russian studies have long known that the name of the flagship newspaper Pravda (“Truth”) was a joke. Most are now no doubt laughing that Mr. Trump plans to use that same word for his new social media platform. Russian President Vladimir Putin must also be laughing.

