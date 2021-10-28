CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Cricket-South Africa’s De Kock apologises, says will take a knee in future

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) -Quinton de Kock has apologised for pulling out of Tuesday’s Twenty20 World Cup win over the West Indies after rejecting a Cricket South Africa (CSA) directive that players must “take a knee” in support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. In a statement released via CSA on Thursday...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tymal Mills: England bowler to undergo scan to assess quad injury

Tymal Mills faces a scan on a tight right quad in the next couple of days that will likely determine whether or not he is involved in the remainder of England’s T20 World Cup campaign.Mills limped off the field during England’s Super 12s group match against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday evening, having reached for his upper leg after abruptly pulling up in his delivery stride midway through his second over.He was unable to return as Eoin Morgan’s side moved to the brink of the semi-finals courtesy of a hard-fought 26-run win and England say Mills will undergo a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ben Youngs says England are relishing chance to banish poor Six Nations campaign

Ben Youngs insists England are eager for the Autumn Nations Series to begin after being left to stew for eight months over a calamitous Six Nations performance.Eddie Jones was left fighting for his future as England head coach after his team slumped to a fifth-placed finish in the Championship and many players have had to wait for the opportunity to make amends.Youngs is among several senior internationals who were rested for the July victories over the USA and Canada, while a large contingent of Jones’ front line stars were involved in the Lions tour to South Africa.Tonga visit Twickenham on...
RUGBY
The Independent

Marcus Smith injury concern leaves England’s new dawn in doubt

England’s launch of their brave new era may have to be delayed after Marcus Smith emerged as one of several injury concerns for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series opener against Tonga.Smith, the electric playmaker around whom Eddie Jones’ revolution is to be built, and full-back Freddie Steward are doubts for the Twickenham showdown after receiving treatment for unspecified leg problems.More definitive is the news over this season’s leading Gallagher Premiership try-scorer Max Malins and scrum-half Raffi Quirke, with the pair ruled out by respective calf and knee issues.And England’s band of exciting young backs have seen their ranks thinned further...
WORLD
The Independent

Scotland forwards Rory Sutherland and Rory Darge ruled out of Australia clash

Scotland have lost Rory Sutherland and Rory Darge to injury ahead of their clash with Australia on Sunday.Uncapped Glasgow flanker Darge did not feature in Scotland’s emphatic win over Tonga on Saturday while British and Irish Lions prop Sutherland was absent as Worcester beat Sale.Edinburgh forward Magnus Bradbury, a late call-up to the squad last week, and winger Damien Hoyland, have also dropped out after not featuring against Tonga.Three uncapped props – Northampton’s Nick Auterac, Javan Sebastian of Scarlets and versatile Wasps forward Robin Hislop – have been added to the squad.They had all been called up to Scotland’s squad for the ill-fated summer tour which saw all three games cancelled.Glasgow lock Scott Cummings also comes in but is unavailable for selection following surgery on a hand injury last month.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cricket#Cricket World Cup#Cricket South Africa#Cricket In South Africa#Reuters#Csa
The Independent

Wales international Taulupe Faletau to leave Bath at end of season

Bath have confirmed that Wales star Taulupe Faletau will leave the Gallagher Premiership club at the end of this season.In a statement, Bath said that Faletau will be departing the Recreation Ground “for an unnamed Welsh side”.But the PA news agency understands that the back-row forward is to join Cardiff with an announcement expected by the Arms Park region later this week.Faletau, who has won 86 caps and played in five British and Irish Lions Tests, is now with the Wales squad preparing for remaining Autumn Nations Series games against South Africa, Fiji and Australia.He has not played so...
RUGBY
The Independent

Australia thrash Bangladesh to boost T20 World Cup semi-final hopes

Adam Zampa took five for 19 as Australia rebounded from their T20 World Cup mauling at England’s hands with an eight-wicket thrashing of a subpar Bangladesh in Dubai.England gave their old rivals an eight-wicket pasting at the same venue five days earlier but Australia were never in danger of a second successive Super 12s loss after an overmatched Bangladesh were blown away for 73 in 15 overs.Leg-spinner Zampa twice took two wickets in an over en route to career-best T20 international figures and such a paltry target was never likely to present a problem, with Aaron Finch lacing four sixes...
WORLD
The Independent

Losing international games would be biggest financial hit to Yorkshire – expert

Losing out on international matches as a result of the Azeem Rafiq racism crisis would represent the biggest hit to Yorkshire’s revenues and ability to attract top-level sponsors in future, a consultant has said.Sponsors have deserted the county in droves in the last 24 hours in response to Yorkshire’s handling of allegations of racism and bullying made by their former player Rafiq, with Harrogate Spring Water and reportedly Nike the latest brands to sever ties on Thursday.The Emerald Publishing Group also withdrew as the title sponsor of the county’s Headingley ground on Wednesday.Yorkshire said it earned from international ticket and...
SPORTS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

60K+
Followers
24K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy