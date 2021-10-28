CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Stacking the deck - Layers of crystalline nanosheets enable tunable electronic properties

nanowerk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) Boron is a versatile non-metal element, but until the last five years, chemists have only theorized about the useful properties and applications of two-dimensional (2D) boron-containing materials. In a study published this month in the Journal of Materials Chemistry A ("Crystalline boron monosulfide nanosheets with tunable bandgaps"),...

www.nanowerk.com

ScienceAlert

Wild New Paper Claims Earth May Be Surrounded by a Giant Magnetic Tunnel

Mysterious structures in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades might finally have an explanation – and it's quite something. The North Polar Spur and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a structure resembling a tunnel that circles the Solar System, and many nearby stars besides. "If we were to look up in the sky," said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes...
ASTRONOMY
Ubergizmo

Researchers Demonstrate How They Can Create Fuel Out Of Thin Air

Traditional fuel sources are a finite resource and eventually, we will run out of them. This is why over the years, there has been an increase in research and development in trying to find clean alternative forms of energy, whether it be from wind turbines, water dams, the sun, and more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Observation of metallic electronic structure in a single-atomic-layer oxide

Correlated electrons in transition metal oxides exhibit a variety of emergent phases. When transition metal oxides are confined to a single-atomic-layer thickness, experiments so far have shown that they usually lose diverse properties and become insulators. In an attempt to extend the range of electronic phases of the single-atomic-layer oxide, we search for a metallic phase in a monolayer-thick epitaxial SrRuO3 film. Combining atomic-scale epitaxy and angle-resolved photoemission measurements, we show that the monolayer SrRuO3 is a strongly correlated metal. Systematic investigation reveals that the interplay between dimensionality and electronic correlation makes the monolayer SrRuO3 an incoherent metal with orbital-selective correlation. Furthermore, the unique electronic phase of the monolayer SrRuO3 is found to be highly tunable, as charge modulation demonstrates an incoherent-to-coherent crossover of the two-dimensional metal. Our work emphasizes the potentially rich phases of single-atomic-layer oxides and provides a guide to the manipulation of their two-dimensional correlated electron systems.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

On-water creation of conducting metal-organic–framework nanosheets

Oil and water do not mix, but what happens where oil and water meet? Or where air meets liquid? Unique reactions occur at these interfaces, which a team of researchers based in Japan used to develop the first successful construction of uniform, electrically conductive nanosheets needed for next-generation sensors and energy production technologies.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Researchers develop broadband spintronic-metasurface terahertz emitters with tunable chirality

Terahertz radiation, between infrared and microwave radiation in the electromagnetic spectrum, possesses unique advantages for fundamental studies and practical applications. The ability to generate and manipulate broadband chiral terahertz waves is essential for applications in material imaging, terahertz sensing, and medical diagnosis. It can also open up new possibilities for nonlinear terahertz spectroscopy, as well as coherent control of chiral molecules and magnetic materials, which could eventually enable new drug development and fast data storage.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

A strategy that could enable control over the coherence properties of light emitted by lasers

Over the past few years, physicists and engineers worldwide have developed a growing number of advanced optical technologies and photonic devices, which can be used to emit, detect or manipulate light. The ability to easily control the coherence properties of emitted light beams, however, would open exciting new possibilities for these systems, enabling their use for various other applications.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Three-channel Kondo effect discovered in cubic holmium compound

(Nanowerk News) A scientist from Tokyo Metropolitan University has applied numerical methods to capture the hallmarks of a quantum phenomenon known as the three-channel Kondo effect in an f-electron system for the first time. Professor Takashi Hotta showed how electrons around a holmium +3 ion interact with conduction electrons and give rise to a predicted residual entropy value at ultra-low temperatures. The work also predicts the kind of real materials which might show this effect (Journal of the Physical Society of Japan, "Three-Channel Kondo Effect Emerging from Ho Ions").
CHEMISTRY
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Heterostrain-enabled dynamically tunable moirÃ© superlattice in twisted bilayer graphene

The ability to precisely control moirÃ© patterns in two-dimensional materials has enabled the realization of unprecedented physical phenomena including Mott insulators, unconventional superconductivity, and quantum emission. Along with the twist angle, the application of independent strain in each layer of stacked two-dimensional materials-termed heterostrain-has become a powerful means to manipulate the moirÃ© potential landscapes. Recent experimental studies have demonstrated the possibility of continuously tuning the twist angle and the resulting physical properties. However, the dynamic control of heterostrain that allows the on-demand manipulation of moirÃ© superlattices has yet to be experimentally realized. Here, by harnessing the weak interlayer van der Waals bonding in twisted bilayer graphene devices, we demonstrate the realization of dynamically tunable heterostrain of up to 1.3%. Polarization-resolved Raman spectroscopy confirmed the existence of substantial heterostrain by presenting triple G peaks arising from the independently strained graphene layers. Theoretical calculations revealed that the distorted moirÃ© patterns via heterostrain can significantly alter the electronic structure of twisted bilayer graphene, allowing the emergence of multiple absorption peaks ranging from near-infrared to visible spectral ranges. Our experimental demonstration presents a new degree of freedom towards the dynamic modulation of moirÃ© superlattices, holding the promise to unveil unprecedented physics and applications of stacked two-dimensional materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A layered unconventional superconductor

Most systems exhibiting topological superconductivity are artificial structures that require precise engineering. Now, a layered material shows tantalizing signs of the phenomenon. Since the first report of unconventional superconductivity in a so-called heavy-fermion compound2, there have been many observations of materials where the electrons do not 'glue' together into Cooper...
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Physicists discover how particles self-assemble (w/video)

(Nanowerk News) A team of physicists has discovered how DNA molecules self-organize into adhesive patches between particles in response to assembly instructions. Its findings offer a 'proof of concept' for an innovative way to produce materials with a well-defined connectivity between the particles. The work is reported in Proceedings of...
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Scientists zoom In on the atomic structure of artificial proteins

(Nanowerk News) Scientists have created thin, paper-like crystalline sheets using a synthetic, protein-like molecule called a polypeptoid. These nanosheets are only one molecule thick, with the molecules arranged in very specific ways. Scientists take images of these nanosheets using electron microscopes under cryogenic conditions. Until recently these images were blurry...
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Towards self-restoring electronic devices with long DNA molecules

(Nanowerk News) In every advanced organism, the molecule called DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid, to use its full name) forms the genetic code. Modern-day technology takes DNA one step beyond living matter; scientists have established that the intricate structures of DNA have made it possible for it to be used in new-age electronic devices with junctions comprising just a single DNA molecule.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Imaging the chemical fingerprints of molecules (w/video)

(Nanowerk News) Flip through any chemistry textbook and you’ll see drawings of the chemical structure of molecules—where individual atoms are arranged in space and how they’re chemically bonded to each other. For decades, chemists could only indirectly determine chemical structures based on the response generated when samples interacted with x-rays or particles of light.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

A superconducting silicon-photonic chip for quantum communication

(Nanowerk News) Integrated quantum photonics (IQP) is a promising platform for realizing scalable and practical quantum information processing. Up to now, most of the demonstrations with IQP focus on improving the stability, quality, and complexity of experiments for traditional platforms based on bulk and fiber optical elements. A more demanding...
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Separated only by quadrillionths of a second: Ultrashort flashes of light combined precisely and quickly

(Nanowerk News) Ultrashort flashes of light lasting less than a quadrillionth of a second are fast growing in technological importance. In laser sources, pairs and groups of light flashes can be created instead of individual flashes. Similar to the chemically bonded atoms in a molecule, they are coupled with each other and their short temporal intervals can possess remarkable stability.
PHYSICS
National Science Foundation (press release)

Tunable superconductivity in twisted graphene 'nanosandwich'

Artist’s rendition showing magic-angle twisted trilayer graphene composed of three honeycomb lattices. The tightly bound electrons (yellow spheres connected by blue halos) indicate the new structure’s strongly coupled superconducting state. [Research supported by U.S. National Science Foundation grants DMR 1809802, DMR 1231319, DMR 0819762 and ECS 0335765.]. Learn more in...
PHYSICS
nanowerk.com

Understanding finite-temperature quantum effects better with machine learning

(Nanowerk News) Three RIKEN theoretical physicists have used neural networks to investigate the way atoms and electrons interact with each other at finite temperatures (Physical Review Letter, "Purifying deep Boltzmann machines for thermal quantum states"). This knowledge will help inform the development of future quantum technologies for advanced computation. Many...
COMPUTERS
nanowerk.com

Researchers move closer to controlling two-dimensional graphene

(Nanowerk News) The device you are currently reading this article on was born from the silicon revolution. To build modern electrical circuits, researchers control silicon’s current-conducting capabilities via doping, which is a process that introduces either negatively charged electrons or positively charged "holes" where electrons used to be. This allows the flow of electricity to be controlled and for silicon involves injecting other atomic elements that can adjust electrons— known as dopants—into its three-dimensional (3D) atomic lattice.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Developing medicines - software incorporates the motion of atoms

(Nanowerk News) Medicines are often helpful in the treatment of various diseases. In order for them to be effective, researchers need precise information about the surface molecules of viruses or bacteria, for example. Often, the motion of the atoms of these molecules is neglected while developing medicines. But this can have consequences for its effectiveness. A team of researchers is working on software that incorporates such motions. This is helpful, for example, for the development of medication.
TECHNOLOGY

