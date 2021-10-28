Stacking the deck - Layers of crystalline nanosheets enable tunable electronic properties

The ability to precisely control moirÃ© patterns in two-dimensional materials has enabled the realization of unprecedented physical phenomena including Mott insulators, unconventional superconductivity, and quantum emission. Along with the twist angle, the application of independent strain in each layer of stacked two-dimensional materials-termed heterostrain-has become a powerful means to manipulate the moirÃ© potential landscapes. Recent experimental studies have demonstrated the possibility of continuously tuning the twist angle and the resulting physical properties. However, the dynamic control of heterostrain that allows the on-demand manipulation of moirÃ© superlattices has yet to be experimentally realized. Here, by harnessing the weak interlayer van der Waals bonding in twisted bilayer graphene devices, we demonstrate the realization of dynamically tunable heterostrain of up to 1.3%. Polarization-resolved Raman spectroscopy confirmed the existence of substantial heterostrain by presenting triple G peaks arising from the independently strained graphene layers. Theoretical calculations revealed that the distorted moirÃ© patterns via heterostrain can significantly alter the electronic structure of twisted bilayer graphene, allowing the emergence of multiple absorption peaks ranging from near-infrared to visible spectral ranges. Our experimental demonstration presents a new degree of freedom towards the dynamic modulation of moirÃ© superlattices, holding the promise to unveil unprecedented physics and applications of stacked two-dimensional materials.

