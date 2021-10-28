Volkswagen CEO: we will keep up with Tesla but not without cuts

GM is taking the electric revolution seriously and has already invested millions into electrifying its fleet of cars. The company has promised to go all-electric by 2035 and aims to release 30 new EV models by 2025. These are fighting words, and the main target is and always will be Tesla. The California-based (soon to be Texas) EV manufacturing giant currently leads in world EV sales figures, but GM CEO Mary Barra believes that it has what it takes to beat Tesla in sales by 2025. GM is clearly preparing for a massive EV onslaught when you look at its massive expansion plans for its charging network. We wouldn't be surprised if this premonition came true.

